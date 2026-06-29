St. Lawrence marks nation’s semiquincentennial with prayer, celebrations

OSV News photo/Nathan Howard, Reuters As the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, St. Lawrence church announces festivities to mark the occasion.

LAWRENCEVILLE—St. Lawrence Church is marking the country’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with prayer, music and cultural celebrations.

The monthlong celebration is called “We the People: One Faith, Many Cultures, One Parish Family.”

The observance begins July 4-5 with a patriotic flag display in the church and concludes in August with an “International Night and Dinner.”

The parish is partnering with the Gwinnett Historical Society to mark the semiquincentennial with a historical reenactment.

Among the events planned is a “Holy Hours for America” on Sunday, July 12, in the parish adoration chapel. Organizers hope parishioners will help reach 250 hours of eucharistic adoration in a single day. Participants are asked to sign up in advance.

The parish also will honor military veterans on July 19 and 26. Parishioners are invited to submit the names of living or deceased veteran family members through the parish’s “We The People” page on its website for the commemorative display. On July 19, parishioners will be invited to write appreciation cards for active-duty military members.

A patriotic night of music and a presentation by the Gwinnett Historical Society will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 7 p.m. in the church. Jason West, the historical society president, will portray Button Gwinnett, one of Georgia’s three signers of the Declaration of Independence, by sharing stories, perspectives, and leadership lessons from the Revolutionary era.

Additional details and registration information are available through the parish at https://www.saintlaw.org/we-the-people. The church is located at 319 Grayson Hwy, Lawrenceville.