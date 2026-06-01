Four unique paths shaped journey of Atlanta’s new priests





Moments after exiting Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church the four newly ordained priests, from left, Father Jacob Butz, Father Eric Baylot, Father Sean Lee and Father Juno Lee, stand surrounded and celebrated by their brother priests on May 30. Photo by Julianna Leopold

NORCROSS—Theater studies, accounting, military service and an early path to the seminary led four men to the same altar.

On May 30, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., received the promises of obedience from Eric Baylot, Jacob Butz, Juno Lee and Sean Lee. He blessed their hands with sacred oils and ordained them priests of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church in Norcross overflowed with family, friends and well-wishers including visitors from out of state for the ordination. The Cathedral Choir of Christ the King, accompanied by the Atlanta Symphony Brass Quintet and Timpanist, filled the church with soaring organ music as scores of priests and deacons joined Bishops John N. Tran, Bernard E. Shlesinger III and Joel M. Konzen, SM, for the celebration.

Called to serve

In his homily, the archbishop said the men had been called to serve following an initiative first started by God. He said the priesthood is a ministry of humility, as the priests are entrusted with gifts none have earned.

“You are not the origin of what happens at this altar,” said the archbishop. “You are the instrument.”

Prayer is the foundation of their service as priests. It is vital to their ministry and without it, the efforts risk becoming fruitless. It is part of the “one integrated life” tying together prayer, obedience and celibacy, he said.

“A priest who does not pray cannot lead others to prayer,” said the archbishop. “A priest who neglects his own interior life has nothing to give.”

The four are now part of a larger community linked to brother priests in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He encouraged them to stay in touch, share life’s tragedies and joys and be concerned for each other.

“The world does not need heroic Lone Rangers in clerical collars. It needs a fraternity of humble, prayerful and joyful men,” he said.

Paths to the altar

For the four, the ritual marked the end of years of discernment, studies, a year spent in parish and in the diaconate.

Eric Baylot, 30, pursued his vocation after studying theater at the University of Georgia. He grew up in Norcross, worshipping at Mary Our Queen Church. Father Baylot is the son of Michael Baylot and Jeannine Baylot. He has three siblings. He said stepping out to follow his vocation began with “a lot of running amid fear” until he had “powerful prayer experiences” in eucharistic adoration.

Jacob Butz, 31, left a position as an accountant. Raised in a family of five, Father Butz is the son of Kevin and Karen Butz. He grew up with his siblings in Woodstock. The family worshiped at St. Michael the Archangel Church. While attending Kennesaw State University, he worked as a summer missionary for Life Teen. He said while serving at this camp he first felt the desire from God to serve as a priest.

Juno Lee, 33, fulfilled his military obligation in South Korea before taking on his childhood desire for the priesthood. He said it was “step by step” guidance by God, shaped by joyful witnesses of priests in Korea, where about 11 percent of the country is Catholic. Father Lee is the son of father Yoon-Su Lee and mother Yu-Kyung Hwang, who live in South Korea. He has two siblings. An encounter years ago confirmed his vocation. As he wrestled with whether to pursue attending seminary, a woman approached him after Mass, and not knowing his inner conflict, encouraged him to “keep your eyes forward and go.”

Sean Lee, 27, entered seminary after high school. A native of Lilburn, he attended St. John Neumann Church. He grew up in a household led by his parents, Bill Lee and Christine Lee. He is one of three children, with two brothers. During the summer before his freshman year of high school, he attended the Steubenville Youth Conference, where he felt “a gentle nudge in my heart” to consider the priesthood. That feeling never left. After guidance from a close, respected priest, he applied to seminary after high school graduation. Shaped by that experience, Father Lee said he is “particularly passionate about accompanying teens and young people, helping them discover the Lord’s presence in the life of the Church and grow into a living, personal faith.”

First blessings

Following the ordination, the crowd of well-wishers filled the parish hall to receive first blessings from the new priests.

Marissa and Steven Couch stood in line to greet their longtime friend Father Juno Lee. Marissa knew him from her work with high school students at St. Brigid Church in Johns Creek. Steven was with him at St. Joseph Seminary College.

Steven said his former classmate may seem shy, but he is an amazing person who puts others’ concerns at the forefront of his mind.

“You feel like you’re the only person in the room,” he said.

At the parish, Marissa saw Father Lee talk to high schoolers, first as an observer and then win their respect when he crushed them playing video games. He carries a lot of joy, and he will deeply “share in the joy of a lot of his parishioners,” she said.

A group from St. John Neumann Church were on hand to watch their former parishioner, Father Sean Lee, become ordained. The Lilburn parish was hosting his first Mass, which they predicted would be filled beyond capacity.

Jeffrey Newman, who is attending classes to become a permanent deacon, said one of Father Lee’s gifts is an ability to relate to everyone.

“He knows how to talk to all of the different ages and bring Jesus to everyone in their appropriate place in life,” said Newman.

Emily Snipes is the assistant principal at St. John Neumann Regional School in Lilburn. She has known Father Lee since he began altar serving before he was 10. Seeing him ordained felt like witnessing your own child being married, she said.

The new priest has a vibrant faith that will inspire others, she said.

“I would not be surprised if he has an impact on bringing more people to the priesthood or the religious life,” said Snipes.