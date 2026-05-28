Four seminarians ordained as transitional deacons to serve Atlanta 









From left, Deacon Chrystian Bis, Deacon Bryan Lee Roberts, Deacon William Charles Whitlow and Deacon Juan Pablo Mora Duran smile surrounded by seminarians, priests, deacons and bishops of the Archdiocese of Atlanta after the transitional diaconate ordination at St. Peter Chanel Church on May 23. Photo by Julianna Leopold

ROSWELL—Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., ordained four men to the transitional diaconate May 23 at St. Peter Chanel Church in Roswell. Auxiliary bishops Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Joel M. Konzen, SM, and John N. Tran concelebrated the Mass.

Juan Pablo Mora Duran, Chrystian Bis, Bryan Lee Roberts and William Charles Whitlow were ordained before family members, clergy, seminarians and parishioners from across the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

In his homily, Archbishop Hartmayer spoke to the ordained men about the humility required in ministry.

“I say this as someone who has stood where you are standing,” he said. “There is something sobering about this moment. Something that brings a man face to face with the distance between what he is and what he is being asked to do.”

The archbishop reminded the men that their future ministry would depend not simply on talent, but on grace.

“Each of you brings real gifts to this work,” he said. “But the work does not depend on your gifts alone. It depends on God’s grace.”

Many wiped tears as the men lay prostrate before the altar during the Litany of the Saints, and applause filled the church as the men exited as deacons, taking the final step before being ordained as priests next year.

The liturgy reflected the backgrounds and families of the new deacons. The first reading was proclaimed in Polish to honor Bis’ Polish heritage, while the second reading was proclaimed in Spanish to as a nod to Mora Duran’s Venezuelan roots.

Following the Mass, long lines formed as relatives and friends approached the newly ordained deacons for blessings.

A childhood call

Mora Duran, 34, was born in La Grita, Tachira State, Venezuela. He grew up first in the Venezuelan countryside in Rio del Paramo before moving into the city. He later became a cantor and member of apostolic groups at the Basilica del Espíritu Santo Shrine of Santo Cristo de La Grita, a major pilgrimage site in Venezuela.

Mora Duran said he felt drawn to the vocation when he was only 6 years old and credited his personal experiences as moments that strengthened the call. After his father’s death in 2004, he served as an altar server at his local parish, Nuestra Señora de Los Angeles Church.

After spending seven years in formation at the St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary in Palmira, Venezuela, Mora Duran stepped away from the seminary amid rising political tensions in the country.

“In those moments, I have learned to be honest with the Lord, to listen and to trust him more deeply,” he said.

He later moved to Colombia where he worked evangelizing youth through a Catholic foundation before eventually discerning a return to formation through the Archdiocese of Atlanta. As a seminarian at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, he shared that prayer before the Blessed Sacrament became central to his spiritual preparation for ordination.

“Life at the seminary is excellent for me,” he said. “We live to learn more about Jesus Christ and his church while simultaneously experiencing and enjoying God’s love for us.”

Mora Duran said he looked forward to accompanying people in their daily lives through preaching and sacramental ministry. This summer he will serve at Christ the Redeemer Church in Dawsonville.

“While I know I can serve as a committed layperson, I feel called to bring God’s grace to others in a sacramental way,” he said. “I desire to be a disciple of Christ who radiates his love not only through my life, but especially through the celebration of the sacraments.”

Ready to serve a growing community

Bis, 27, was born in Fort Stewart to Polish parents and was later raised in Gainesville. He shared he discerned his vocation quietly over several years through prayer and Eucharistic adoration.

“I stewed on it for years in private adoration and reading,” he said. “I decided by the end of college to try turning my life completely in the pursuit of this discernment through joining the seminarian program in Atlanta.”

Bis attended the University of North Georgia and earned a degree in finance before entering the St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Florida.

His brother, Albert Bis, described the ordination as an emotional and joyful moment for the family, who are parishioners of Prince of Peace Church in Flowery Branch.

“I feel really overjoyed,” he said. “I’m very blessed that he’s gotten to this. We’ve done everything we can as a family to support him, so I feel very fortunate seeing him do this.”

Bis described his vocational journey simply as “giving the Lord my trust and going for it.”

Formation, he said, has taught him the importance of sacrifice and openness in ministry.

“I learned that service requires a willingness to realize my shortcomings, and to be open to put aside my own desires and comfort to be the minister that the Lord wants me to be,” he said.

Bis said he is excited to serve the growing Catholic population in Georgia, especially through the sacraments. He will serve at All Saints Church in Dunwoody this summer.

“The faith is growing rapidly in Georgia,” he said. “Being able to be part of supporting that growth is exciting.”

Surrounded by zeal for Christ

Roberts, 30, originally from Boca Raton, Florida, described his vocation as “one of God’s mercy and zeal.”

After living in Florida for much of his childhood, Roberts moved with his family to Georgia in 2009 and became active at St. Brigid Church in Johns Creek where he was confirmed and remained involved throughout high school.

Roberts said his relationship with Christ deepened in college through confession and friendships with faithful Catholics.

“The Lord drew me to himself in college through the sacrament of confession and through zealous followers of Christ,” he said. “As I learned how to pray and serve others in my college community, the Lord kept tugging my heart to serve him.”

After graduating college, Roberts served for two years as a FOCUS missionary, accompanying and evangelizing college students. During that time, he said, the Lord confirmed his desire to become a priest.

Roberts now studies at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary. He said one of the most important lessons of formation has been understanding that ministry must flow from a relationship with Christ.

“During time of formation, I have learned that service and ministry flow from our relationship with our Lord and always brings us back to our relationship with him.”

Roberts will serve at St. Catherine Labouré Church in Jefferson this summer.

A strong support system

Whitlow, 29, a native of LaGrange and parishioner of St. Peter Church, said his vocation has been rooted in learning to listen to God.

“The beauty of this is the realization that our path to holiness derives from listening to the Lord calling us,” he said.

Every stage of life, including challenges and unexpected turns, he shared, became “conduits for grace,” that led him to the priesthood.

Now studying at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, Whitlow said an eight-day silent retreat before his pastoral year became one of the most important moments of spiritual preparation in his formation.

“Those days and time spent pouring over sacred Scripture were tremendous as it allowed me to unlock the word of God in ways I hadn’t previously,” he said.

Whitlow said he’s especially grateful to the people across the Archdiocese of Atlanta who supported him during formation.

“The opportunities to serve on summer assignments, being present for events and receiving so much support over the years has been incredible,” he said. “In the moments of difficulties, it has been recalling the community in Atlanta and the vocation to serve them that has been the greatest support.”

This summer, Whitlow will serve at Holy Spirit Church in Atlanta.

The newly ordained transitional deacons left with encouragement as they prepare to serve the archdiocese and its parishioners as future priests.

“When you open the breviary, you are joining your voice to every priest, deacon, religious and faith person praying at the same time across the world,” Archbishop Hartmayer said in his homily. “You are holding the Church before God in the hours when no one is watching.”