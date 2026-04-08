Feed My Starving Children needs volunteers for MobilePack 

Photo Courtesy Tom Spencer Volunteers representing St. Joseph School in Athens help pack meals at a past Feed My Starving Children event on the University of Georgia campus. This year’s event will be held in mid-May, and volunteers are needed.

ATHENS—On May 15-17, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) will host its annual MobilePack event in Athens.

Held inside the University of Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum, volunteers are expected to pack nearly 255,000 meals during the weekend.

The Catholic Center at UGA and the UGA Athletic Association have supported the event since its launch in 2023, encouraging students and residents in surrounding communities to participate to help provide meals to children globally.

FMSC is a Christian nonprofit organization that strives to end starvation through these MobilePack events, named after the tractor trailers that carry the ingredients to host cities. Volunteers pack thousands of meals that are then shipped to charity partners around the world.

At last year’s MobilePack event, 812 volunteers packed 186,624 meals. This year, 1,375 volunteers are needed to hit the goal of more than 200,000 meals. According to FMSC, two hours of meal packing time will feed a child for seven months.

Due to a date change this year, most student helpers will have returned home for the summer. A later event date means the need for volunteers is greater. The three volunteer sessions will be Friday, May 15, 7-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 17 from 2-4 p.m.

Event Host Tom Spencer, who worships at the Catholic Center, said he feels strongly that as Christians, “we are called to serve those most in need.”

According to the organization, 30 million children across the globe suffer from malnutrition, and 8,500 die each day.

To apply as a volunteer or donate to this year’s MobilePack event in Athens, visit give.fmsc.org/athens. Donations help purchase the meal ingredients. This year’s fundraising goal is $114,000.