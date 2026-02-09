Georgia faith leaders urge de-escalation and a renewed commitment to peace

ATLANTA–The bishops of Georgia joined faith leaders of First Five Freedoms in signing a letter urging a renewed commitment to peace amid tensions in Minneapolis and across the nation.

First Five Freedoms is an initiative, led by faith and civic leaders in Atlanta and across Georgia, that celebrates First Amendment rights, protects those rights when threatened and condemns political rhetoric and violence which undermine shared American values. This initiative brings leaders together not by agreement on every policy, but by a shared commitment to the freedoms of religion, press, speech, assembly and petition.

The text of the letter follows:

“Fear is spreading across Minneapolis, and its tremors are being felt far beyond that city—including here in Georgia and in every state across the United States. From our largest cities to our smallest towns, congregations are anxious, families are uneasy, and communities of every faith tradition and political belief sense how close the nation feels to the edge.

We speak as faith leaders shaped by sacred texts that have guided humanity through moments of crisis for thousands of years. Those texts speak with clarity and urgency to this moment.

The Hebrew Scriptures command, ‘Seek peace and pursue it’ (Psalm 34:14). The Qur’an teaches that ‘God invites to the home of peace’ (Surah 10:25) and reminds us that saving one life is as if saving all of humanity (Surah 5:32). In the Christian Gospel, Jesus teaches, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God’ (Matthew 5:9). Across faith traditions, the message is unmistakable: restraint, compassion, and the protection of human dignity are sacred obligations.

What we are witnessing in Minneapolis reflects a failure to honor these teachings. Provocative measures and escalating actions by our federal government have intensified fear and unrest, contributing to a volatile environment that places citizens, law enforcement, and public servants in harm’s way. When authority escalates rather than calms, it deepens division and undermines trust, provoking citizens already on edge.

This escalation does not remain confined to one city or one state. Georgians are feeling the effects—urban, suburban, and rural alike. Faith communities across Georgia are asking whether unrest could spread here, whether leaders will choose restraint over confrontation, and whether fear will be allowed to set the tone. In a state with deep religious roots and a long history of both moral courage and painful division, these questions carry profound weight.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose ministry and leadership were shaped here in Georgia, warned us, ‘Violence is the language of the unheard.’ Yet Dr. King also taught—drawing directly from his faith—that violence and provocation ultimately betray the pursuit of justice. Escalation may assert control, but it cannot produce peace.

We therefore call for the immediate de-escalation of federal actions that are inflaming tensions rather than easing them. We call on citizens who exercise their First Amendment rights to do so peacefully so as not to further fuel the fires of unrest. Sacred wisdom teaches that when leaders model humility and restraint, communities are better able to breathe, reflect, and respond without fear. De-escalation is not retreat; it is moral strength.

We also appeal to all Americans, and especially our fellow Georgians, to remember what our faiths affirm at their core: the humanity of every person. The Torah teaches that all people are created b’tzelem Elohim—in the image of God. Islam teaches that God honored all the children of Adam. Christianity teaches that every neighbor is worthy of love. To deny another’s humanity is to violate the deepest truths of faith.

Georgia’s faith communities have long helped guide the state and our nation through moments of tension and transition. Today is such a moment. Faithfulness now requires rejecting fear-driven escalation and choosing a path grounded in sacred wisdom, constitutional freedoms, and respect for human dignity.

This is not a call for silence in the face of injustice. It is a call for responses that do not destroy what they seek to defend. It is a call for restraint, for compassion, and for courage from leaders and citizens alike.

Let us choose de-escalation.

Let us choose humanity.

Let us choose the sacred work of peace.”

Rabbi Peter Berg, Senior Rabbi, The Temple of Atlanta; Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop, The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta; Rabbi Ari Kaiman, Senior Rabbi, Congregation Shearith Israel of Atlanta; Most Reverend Joel M. Konzen, S.M., Auxiliary Bishop, The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta; Reverend Shannon Johnson Kershner, Senior Pastor, Central Presbyterian Church of Atlanta; Reverend Matt Laney, Co-pastor, Virginia-Highland Church, United Church of Christ of Atlanta; Reverend Monica Mainwaring, Rector, St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church of Atlanta; Reverend Dr. Simon Mainwaring; Rector, All Saints’ Episcopal Church of Atlanta; Most Reverend Stephen D. Parkes, Bishop, The Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah; Pastor Randy Rainwater, Senior Pastor & Teaching Elder, Grace New Hope Church of Lawrenceville; Most Reverend Bernard E. Shlesinger, III, Auxiliary Bishop, The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta; Reverend Sean Smith, New Horizon Baptist Church of Atlanta; Most Reverend John Nhan Tran, Auxiliary Bishop, The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta; Reverend John Vaughn, D. Min., Executive Pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church of Atlanta; Reverend Damon Williams, Senior Pastor, Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Atlanta; The Rt. Reverend Robert Wright D.D., Bishop, The Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta