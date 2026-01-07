The ‘small but mighty’ Notre Dame Academy celebrates 20 years

Photo by Julianna Leopold First-grade students, Eliza Atkinson, left, and Sofia Mikhail, play together during recess outside Notre Dame Academy. As the Duluth school celebrates its anniversary, Principal Julie Derucki said she takes pride in the growth she has witnessed in two decades, not only in size, but in diversity.

DULUTH—“It still smells the same; it just smells good,” a former student of Notre Dame Academy told Julie Derucki, head of school, during a campus visit. The moment triggered memories for both and captured the sense of history and connection that has defined the school for 20 years.

Tucked away in Duluth is a gem that nourishes 312 students with a rigorous Catholic education. This year, Notre Dame Academy celebrated its 20th anniversary since opening its doors in August 2005 with just 151 students.

The academy is Georgia’s only pre-K through 12th grade International Baccalaureate (IB) world school. The IB framework encourages student-led and inquiry-based learning. Additionally, the academy prioritizes authentic and meaningful relationships with faculty and students.

That value is also reflected in the school’s administration. Each morning, Derucki greets students as they arrive, welcoming them by name as they walk in.

Derucki has been part of Notre Dame Academy since its founding. She served as principal of the lower and middle school until last year when she was selected as head of school.

“As head of school, I have been blessed with the best army ever,” she said.

Derucki describes the school as “small but mighty,” a phrase that captures the strength of its close-knit community rooted in Catholic values.

“Catholic education is the thumbprint of who we are,” Derucki said.

As the school celebrates its anniversary, Derucki said she takes pride in the growth she has witnessed in two decades, not only in size, but in diversity. According to Niche, Notre Dame Academy ranks fourth in diversity among private K-12 schools in Georgia.

“We represent so many different cultures, and it’s beautiful,” she said. “I am so honored to know that our children are comfortable sharing their world with us.”

One of the most powerful signs of the school’s impact is that many of its teachers are alumni. Derucki shared she is thrilled that former students would continue their careers at Notre Dame Academy.

“It’s not only mind-blowing to hire students that were here as kindergarteners, but it’s a gift that these teachers want to keep our school spirit alive,” said Derucki.

As the school marks two decades, Derucki said she is proud of the environment that has been cultivated, one where students are known and supported personally.

That sense of connection extends beyond the classroom and into the cafeteria, where the school’s chef has become a trusted presence for students.

After two decades at Notre Dame Academy, Chuck Welch Jr. is known for preparing delicious meals and the strong relationships he has built with students. He is known by students as “Chef Chuck.”

“This school is big on community,” he said. “The students live here, and it’s up to us to make this place feel like home.”

Welch typically arrives at the school at 6 a.m., and once he is settled in, he will play his favorite jazz songs while cooking. Students greet him with hugs, share updates about their lives, and many have developed a fondness for his homemade barbecue sauce, “Mr. C’s Finishing Sauce.”

For the chef, nourishment in all forms has been his favorite part of the job.

“Nourishment of food, of the mind, of friendships and fellowship,” he said. “Just seeing the students grow and prosper each day is exciting.”

Families say the school’s size and emphasis on relationships have made a lasting impact. Parents Adrienne and Jude Brautigan have sent their four children to Notre Dame Academy, making them part of the community for 19 years.

“Enrolling our kids here was the best decision we ever made,” Adrienne Brautigan said. “They were part of an environment that was so welcoming and supportive that they were able to find out who they were.”

Andrew Brautigan attended the University of Tennessee. Luke Brautigan attended Catholic University. Claire Brautigan is enrolled at the University of Notre Dame, and Jude Brautigan Jr. is currently a junior at Notre Dame Academy.

“They were so prepared for college,” Brautigan said. “It was wonderful to see how confident they became being here.”

On campus, students lead discussions, ask questions and engage deeply with their studies. A core practice of the academy is that students are required to stand when speaking, to build confidence and teach respect for their peers.

“When students stand to speak, their words and opinions are valued,” Derucki said. “It’s powerful to watch classrooms do this because our students are so comfortable.”

Lessons range from STREAM activities in the lower school to discussion-based electives in middle and high school. Clubs at Notre Dame Academy are created through student interest, allowing a wide range of activities to be highlighted at the school.

“We have writers, theater performers and band members,” Derucki said. “We have debate clubs that should be filmed and sent to law schools and a financial club created by middle schoolers where they teach each other how to invest money. Anything they like is something we want to support.”

As Notre Dame Academy looks ahead to its next chapter, Derucki said the mission of the school remains the same as it was 20 years ago, which is to support students intellectually and spiritually throughout their education.