Prayer for beloved dead is sign of hope of being together again, pope says

CNS photo/Lola Gomez Pope Leo XIV arrives to lay a bouquet of flowers at a tomb in Verano Cemetery in Rome Nov. 2, ahead of celebrating Mass for the feast of All Souls.

ROME (CNS)–As Christians visit cemeteries on the feast of All Souls and remember their loved ones who have died, they do so with faith that at the end of this life they will be together again with the Lord, Pope Leo XIV said.

The pope celebrated Mass Nov. 2, the feast of All Souls, at Rome’s largest cemetery, Verano, which covers more than 200 acres.

“The Lord awaits us, and when we finally meet him at the end of our earthly journey, we shall rejoice with him and with our loved ones who have gone before us,” the pope told about 2,000 people who had gathered on a road among the tombs for the Mass.

“May this promise sustain us, dry our tears and raise our gaze upward toward the hope for the future that never fades,” he said.

Arriving at the cemetery, he set a bouquet of white roses on one of the tombs, and at the end of the Mass he blessed the graves with holy water before leading the traditional prayer, “Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them.”

The pope began his homily by speaking about the loved ones buried at Verano, telling the congregation that “we continue to carry them with us in our hearts, and their memory remains always alive within us amid our daily lives”

“Often,” he said, “something brings them to mind, and we recall experiences we once shared with them. Many places, even the fragrance of our homes, speak to us of those we have loved and who have gone before us, vividly maintaining their memory for us.”

For those who believe that Jesus conquered death, the pope said, “it is not so much about looking back, but instead looking forward toward the goal of our journey, toward the safe harbor that God has promised us, toward the unending feast that awaits us.”

“There, around the Risen Lord and our loved ones, we hope to savor the joy of the eternal banquet,” he said.

Belief in eternal life, the pope said, “is not an illusion for soothing the pain of our separation from loved ones, nor is it mere human optimism. Instead, it is the hope founded on the Resurrection of Jesus who has conquered death and opened for us the path to the fullness of life.”

Earlier in the day, the pope led the recitation of the Angelus prayer with thousands of visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

He told them he would be going to the cemetery to celebrate Mass for all the faithful departed.

“In spirit, I will visit the graves of my loved ones”–his mother died in 1990 and his father in 1997–“and I will also pray for those who have no one to remember them. But our heavenly Father knows and loves each of us, and he forgets no one!”

Citing Pope Benedict XVI’s encyclical on hope, Pope Leo said that “eternal life” can be thought of not as “a succession of time without end, but being so immersed in an ocean of infinite love that time, before and after no longer exist.”

Such a “fullness of life and joy in Christ is what we hope for and await with all our being,” Pope Leo said.

Praying for the dead, he said, is not just about remembering a loss, but it is a sign of belief that in the death and resurrection of Jesus, no one will be lost.

Pope Leo prayed, “May the familiar voice of Jesus reach us, and reach everyone, because it is the only one that comes from the future. May he call us by name, prepare a place for us, free us from that sense of helplessness that tempts us to give up on life.”