Living Matthew 25: ‘Whatever you did for my brothers, you did for me’ 

Photo by Julianna Leopold Breon Haskett sits in the warming center at Transfiguration Church. Troubled by what he saw on the streets of Marietta, he created a haven from winter weather for homeless women, using parish space.

Across the Archdiocese of Atlanta, Catholics are answering needs with action. When parishioners saw people outside on cold winter nights, they opened a warming center. Volunteers stitched quilts for newborns in intensive care units, and donated supplies to their mothers.

These Georgia Bulletin profiles reveal how the Gospel moves people from the pew to helping neighbors. Also included are steps everyone can take to aid others. As Pope Leo XIV recently wrote, “I am convinced that the preferential choice for the poor is a source of extraordinary renewal both for the Church and for society.”

‘For I was naked, and you clothed me’

MARIETTA—The community’s largest emergency shelter has space for more than 150 people. On the coldest nights, that number is not enough.

That’s where Transfiguration Church steps in—with warm meals, hot showers and support for women who would otherwise be left to sleep outside in freezing temperatures.

When Breon Haskett drove down the busy Bells Ferry Road, he couldn’t ignore the people stuck out in the cold.

“There were a lot of folks that were huddled in and around some small churches and some convenience stores,” he said, “but they absolutely shouldn’t be outside.”

Marietta has a safety net with MUST Ministry’s emergency shelter. However, men and women asking for help during the winter can overwhelm it.

The Cobb Homeless Alliance found some 280 homeless women and men when it conducted the 2024 Point-In-Time count. In the past, the census had never counted more than 144 people living without shelter in the community.

A safe haven

Now, Haskett leads the Transfiguration Church warming center for its third year. Here in the parish hall, up to 20 women find a haven out of the cold weather from December to the end of February. In the first year, the center opened for 27 nights, and in its second year, 37 nights.

“I see this all as what I call the beautiful weight of the cross,” he said. “The work is not easy, but it challenges us in wonderful ways to again expand our humility and understand who truly is neighbor.”

Parish members are always willing to serve, said Father Eric Hill, the church pastor. The same parish center hosts families through Cobb County Family Promise during the summer, he said.

“My folks have stepped up and continued to love in a very powerful way those that God has called us to serve. I am so very thankful for my parishioners and also the opportunities God continues to bring to us,” he said in an email.

Haskett, who is 59, served in the Marine Corps for 26 years. He volunteers as a member of the street team with Covenant House to aid young people in Atlanta living in the elements. He’s been a parishioner for a dozen years.

Troubled by what he saw in Marietta, he approached Father Hill, who embraced the idea.

This ministry is a powerful way to “engage in those words of Christ in terms of welcoming a stranger,” said Haskett. At the same time, the idea of the church hosting the center met resistance from some parishioners, he said. But now some of those skeptics are part of the team of around 100 volunteers. Since most of the parish volunteers are women, the leaders of the warming center opted to welcome only female guests.

This ministry is a partnership with MUST Ministries. The center opens on nights when the temperature drops to 35°F or below. Around two dozen volunteers start around 5 p.m. to prepare to welcome guests to the parish hall. Air mattresses are set up in the classrooms. Volunteer cooks prepare a hot buffet, with enough food for twice the number of guests. Parishioners also provide foot care by washing feet, treating blisters and offering basic medical checks. The women are welcome to take fresh socks and new shoes. The lights go out around 9:30 p.m. Two parishioners stay overnight with guests. In the morning, a nearby Protestant church lends its vans to drive the women back to the MUST Ministry center.

For Haskett, one of the most important lessons for parishioners is closeness with guests. Good-hearted people may prepare food to hand out through a car window, but without an opportunity to get to know the people they are helping.

At the warming center, people spend an evening learning the guests’ stories over conversations, he said. Here is a mission to “live out the Gospel outside of the pews.”

What can you do?