‘For I was ill, and you cared for me’ 

ATLANTA—Since 2003, members of the Christ Child Society of Atlanta have lovingly stitched, assembled and donated more than 4,000 care packages to families in need.

Patti Anhut, a parishioner of Holy Spirit Church in Atlanta, has been part of the organization since its founding. For Anhut, the work is both personal and essential.

“When I think of all the blessings in my own life, it feels good to give back to people who might not be as fortunate to have what God has blessed me with,” she said.

Christ Child Society is a national organization with 45 chapters nationwide. In Atlanta, the chapter includes 110 members who assemble “layettes,” a staple piece of the organization’s donations.

A layette is a baby bundle filled with clothing, diapers and other essentials. Each kit includes sleepers in multiple sizes, onesies, bibs, socks, diapers, a swaddle blanket, a sleep sack, a book and informational materials. Holding the bundle together like wrapping paper is a signature piece, a sewn quilt.

About a dozen volunteers make the quilts throughout the year. Anhut partners with Leslie Vaughan, who has selected the flannel fabric for the quilts for more than eight years.

“We have a dedicated team of stitchers who support this effort,” Anhut said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

The quilts are designed to be used anywhere a parent lays their baby down, especially during supervised tummy time, which helps infants develop motor strength.

The layettes are donated to organizations across the metro area, including Pregnancy Aid Clinic, Grant Park Clinic, Grady Memorial Hospital’s newborn intensive care unit and the Hope Center.

The Atlanta chapter gathers five times a year to assemble 40 to 50 layettes at a time. One of Anhut’s favorite assembly events is the summer meeting held at Marist School in Atlanta during cheerleading camp.

For nearly 20 years, about 70 campers have helped put layettes together, with the school donating diapers and the chapter supplying the rest.

“This is when I feel the most inspired,” Anhut said. “When I talk to the girls, I see how happy they are to put these packages together for a family in need.”

Anhut said the ministry is not only about service, but about the strong community that is formed among the members. The Atlanta chapter also stocks community bookshelves and takes on other literacy projects.

“One of the best parts of Christ Child for me is serving and getting that feeling that you’re helping someone in need,” she said. “But it’s also a great community of women. All of them are so incredibly talented, and through this work we’ve found deep friendships.”

What can you do?