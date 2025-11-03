Catholic schools see growing impact from Georgia Promise, GOAL Scholarships

LEARN MORE To learn about the Georgia Promise Scholarship, the application process and deadlines, visit www.mygeorgiapromise.org. For details on the GOAL Scholarship, visit www.goalscholarship.org.

SMYRNA—Through the Georgia Promise Scholarship and Georgia GOAL (Greater Opportunities for Access to Learning) Scholarship, Catholic education is steadily becoming more accessible to families in Georgia.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta’s Office of Catholic Schools continues to promote both programs, which help families offset the cost of private school tuition through state-approved funding models.

“We all have the same common goal for the children,” Patty Childs, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. “And that is to help children have access to a sound, good and rigorous education.”

Opportunities opened through Georgia Promise

The Georgia Promise Scholarship Act, also known as Senate Bill 233, started this fall semester and provides families with up to $6,500 to cover educational expenses.

“Six thousand, five hundred dollars makes all the difference,” said Childs. “To get this money and put your child where you want them is life changing.”

For parents like Lina Mojica, the Georgia Promise Scholarship has already opened new doors for her and her family.

Mojica has two children enrolled at Immaculate Heart of Mary School. Her daughter Emma is attending her first year as a kindergartener thanks to the program.

Upon learning Emma was approved for the scholarship, Mojica “cried from happiness.”

“It was an emotional day for us,” shared Mojica. “I was hoping to get the scholarship and really wanted my children to have a religious education in the Catholic faith.”

Mojica first learned about the scholarship from a neighbor and decided to apply after researching the program.

“Our desire was to provide our children with the best education possible,” she said. “There is nothing more that fills my heart with joy than seeing my children enjoying school and growing their Catholic faith.”

The program has made both a spiritual and academic difference for their family, said Mojica.

“Our school district is one of the worst in the state and the nation, so academically they will be far better off,” she said. “In regard to their faith, it fills my heart that they will grow up loving God, going to Mass and hopefully one day make it to heaven, which is my number one goal.”

Mojica said the experience has deepened her connection to the Atlanta parish.

“I believe having my children at the school has intensified my feelings towards God, the church and the parish,” said Mojica. “I am so happy to be part of this community and feel blessed that God gave us such a blessing.”

To parents who are interested in the program, Mojica encourages them to “just apply, you never know what opportunities it can open for your children.”

Continued success with GOAL

As of August, 16 archdiocesan schools have students receiving Georgia GOAL scholarships, according to the office of Catholic schools. The archdiocese is serving a total of 517 students through GOAL.

Combined, these scholarships amount to $2,147,697 in awards, with an average GOAL scholarship of $4,154 per student. The program’s forward funding reserve totals $7,247,788 across the participating schools.

The participating schools are: Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell; Holy Redeemer School, Alpharetta; Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Atlanta; Our Lady of the Assumption School, Atlanta; Queen of Angels School, Roswell; St. Catherine of Siena School, Kennesaw; St. John Neumann School, Lilburn; St. John the Evangelist, Hapeville; St. Joseph School, Athens; St. Joseph School, Marietta; St. Jude the Apostle School, Atlanta; St. Mary’s Academy, Fayetteville; St. Mary’s School, Rome; St. Peter Claver Regional School, Decatur; St. Pius X High School, Atlanta and St. Thomas More School, Decatur.

GOAL is funded through Georgia’s Education Expense Credit Law and allows taxpayers to contribute to scholarship funds in exchange for state tax credits. Participating Catholic schools nominate students based on financial need and eligibility.

“GOAL is a win-win,” said Childs. “It’s a win for the child who will receive financial aid, and it’s a win for a taxpayer who can tell the state where to put their money.”

Childs shared that GOAL follows the life of the student, ensuring that support continues as long as a family demonstrates need.

“If we encourage a family and bring them into our schools, then that family is our responsibility,” said Childs.

As both GOAL and Georgia Promise continue to expand, Childs said the impact extends far beyond tuition assistance.

“These scholarships make Catholic education possible for many children,” she said. “And for many families, it’s life changing.”