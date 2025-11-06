Catholic Charities Atlanta shares food resources

ATLANTA—Catholic Charities Atlanta shares resources for food assistance for those affected by the federal government shutdown and the pause in SNAP benefits:

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Visit https://www.acfb.org or call 404-892-9822 for information on the food bank.

United Way’s 211

Dial 211 from any phone for help in finding food pantries or meal programs in your area, or visit https://www.211.org.

Food Finder App

The Food Pantries of America offer this resource at https://foodfinder.us to help those in need search for food banks by ZIP code.