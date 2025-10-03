St. John the Evangelist School celebrates fourth Blue Ribbon recognition 

Photo by The Leon Photography St. John the Evangelist School staff and its mascot join Principal Marlo Mong, fourth from left, to celebrate the school's fourth Blue Ribbon School of Excellence award Sept. 30.

HAPEVILLE—St. John the Evangelist School has been recognized as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence for the fourth time, marking another milestone in its history of academic achievement.

The school was selected as part of the 2025 cohort by the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. The Council for American Private Education nominated and recognized the Hapeville school. The honor reflects high performance on national assessments and overall excellence in academics.

“St. John the Evangelist School is a Christ-centered community with a heart of joy,” said Patty Childs, superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. “They form courageous leaders and scholars. We are thrilled the St. John the Evangelist is a four-time Blue Ribbon School.”

St. John the Evangelist was previously named a Blue Ribbon School in 1994, 2010 and 2017.

The school celebrated this year’s award on Sept. 30 during an assembly. Students cheered with blue pom-poms in hand upon learning of the fourth win in the competitive program.

The U.S. Department of Education, which has long overseen the Blue Ribbon program, announced in August that it was ending its role in the effort, shifting the recognition to the states for public and private schools.

Madi Biedermann, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, stated the change will allow state leaders to better tailor their own recognition programs to focus on local priorities in education.

Despite the shift, St. John the Evangelist leaders said the honor remains significant, and Principal Marlo Mong shared the news with families in a letter.

“While the U.S. Department of Education unexpectedly discontinued the Blue Ribbon program just before this year’s official announcement, the recognition alone speaks volumes,” wrote Mong. “It highlights the outstanding accomplishments of our students, the dedication of our faculty and staff and the faithful support of our families and parish community.”

The school submitted a 24-page application providing an overview of the school, detailing demographics, curriculum and instruction, school culture and strategies for excellence. It was the only CAPE-nominated school in Georgia.

“This is such a wonderful honor for the school,” said Childs. “This award demonstrates their commitment to excellence in all that they do.”