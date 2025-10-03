A safe place to worship: St. John Vianney Church hosts sensory Mass















Senia Isabella Calderon, middle, brings up the gifts to Father Jack Knight, pastor of St. John Vianney Church, left, with the support of her brothers, José Daniel Calderon and Alex Caleb Calderon. The sensory Mass is designed for parishioners with autism, Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, the elderly or anyone with sensory sensitivities. Photo by Julianna Leopold

RESOURCES Learn more about promoting meaningful participation of those with disabilities in society and the life of the church: Visit the National Catholic Partnership on Disability at www.ncpd.org. Learn about the archdiocese’s Disabilities Ministry.

LITHIA SPRINGS—When 11-year-old Kenneth Henderson stepped up to the ambo at St. John Vianney Church in Lithia Springs, he was ready to proclaim the reading during the parish’s first sensory Mass. Midway through the liturgy, a baby began to cry.

Henderson stopped, looked toward the pews and asked, “Oh no, what’s wrong?” before hurrying off to check on the distressed infant. Moments later, after he assured the baby was fine, he returned to finish his reading.

For Reyna Ochoa, ministry leader at the parish and Kenneth’s mother, seeing her son with autism serve so freely at the Mass was a deeply moving experience.

“He loves to read, and he doesn’t like seeing babies upset,” Ochoa said. “It just felt amazing to see my son be himself in a place that understands him.”

That spirit of welcome defined the Sept. 15 Mass, designed especially for parishioners with autism, Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, the elderly or anyone with sensory sensitivities.

The shorter Mass featured dimmed lighting, soft music and no bells. Parishioners were encouraged to sit, stand, move and participate in the Mass as needed.

Father Jack Knight, pastor of St. John Vianney Church, celebrated the gathering. During his homily, he spoke directly to the parents gathered.

“I truly believe that our children and young adults with special needs are much closer to God than we could ever imagine,” he said. “So, it’s a joy and an honor to celebrate and serve your children today.”

Father Knight urged families to feel at home, regardless of outside perspectives.

“When you deal with people who don’t understand or give you glares, let them pass their own faults,” he shared. “Know that as long as I am pastor here, your children have a safe place to worship.”

The Mass grew out of the parish’s Special Needs Support Group, which began in September 2023 after parents voiced the need for more resources.

Amanda Wallace, the parish’s media specialist and assistant faith formation coordinator, said she was eager to help organize it, drawing from her own experience in raising her son Max, who has autism.

“Our experience with autism has been a lonely one,” Wallace said. “When seeking sacraments when Max was younger, we were told we could handle it. The path was a challenge. There was no support from the church, and that really was because they had no idea how to provide that support.”

The group now meets monthly and offers bilingual sessions in English and Spanish. Parents receive resources on topics like individualized education programs, after-high-school care and legal planning, while children learn liturgical lessons.

Some evenings are devoted to offering parents a space to share their struggles and joys, because “the knowledge and support of fellow parents is absolutely invaluable,” Wallace said.

Bringing an idea to life

The dream of hosting a sensory Mass emerged in an unexpected way. This past April, Wallace found a Post-it note on her desk in Father Knight’s handwriting that read, “Special Needs Mass.” For Wallace, it felt like confirmation.

Bringing the Mass to life began soon after and required months of planning. Wallace enrolled in a training module with the National Catholic Partnership on Disability and immersed herself in resources about accessibility in worship.

Ochoa attended a sensory Mass at St. Brigid Church in Johns Creek to gather ideas and insights. Parish ministry leader Jenny Lupert joined Ochoa and Wallace, and the three gathered frequently to plan.

The team collected fidget toys and had designated Mass helpers to assist parishioners. Wallace promoted the Mass for months on social media, bulletin and website announcements and posters around the church.

Because St. John Vianney is a bilingual parish, all materials and preparations were made available in English and Spanish.

Bryn Ryan, liturgy and music coordinator, adjusted the music. Ryan selected songs that would be gentle and avoided jarring sounds, and lowered speaker volume to create a peaceful atmosphere.

Parents were invited into the planning process as well. At an August support group meeting, families were asked about their needs and desires for how the Mass could further support their children. Their responses guided the final decisions.

Jose Calderon, parishioner of St. John Vianney, attended the Mass with his wife and their daughter, who has Down syndrome.

“It’s such a big help to have this Mass,” Calderon said. “The support group has been so good to us. We have learned so much information about education and childhood care. We are so grateful for the support we’ve been given.”

Calderon encouraged parents with children with special needs to join the group and Mass.

“I know what it feels like to be nervous to bring your family to Mass,” he shared. “But this is exactly the place where those feelings can go away. You don’t want to miss beautiful moments like these.”

The parish plans to celebrate its next sensory Mass on Dec. 1. In addition to monthly support meetings, the church recently launched a Special Needs Youth Group and hosted community events such as a bowling night for families.

“While the preparations were quite considerable, I am excited that the foundation has been laid,” Wallace shared. “We are ready to host sensory-friendly Masses more often here at St. John Vianney.”

To learn more about the ministry and group events, visit www.sjvpar.net/special-needs.