In September 11 message, Archbishop Hartmayer urges all to reject culture of violence

OSV News photo/Jeenah Moon, Reuters Retired police officer Sam Pulia places a flag on the names at the memorial pool outside the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in the Manhattan borough of New York City Sept. 11, ahead of a ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center.

ATLANTA—On the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of Atlanta, calls upon all people of goodwill to recommit to building a culture of life and a civilization of love, and to reject a culture of violence. The archbishop’s message follows:

Twenty-four years ago today, our nation witnessed unspeakable evil as innocent lives were taken in acts of terror that shook us to our core. We gather in prayer and remembrance for the nearly 3,000 souls who perished on September 11, 2001, and for their families who continue to carry the weight of that profound loss. We remember the courageous and heroic efforts of our first responders. We recall the countless acts of love and compassion of so many people whose names are known to God alone.

Today, as we commemorate this tragic anniversary, our hearts are heavy with the burden of recent violence that has once again claimed innocent lives in our communities. We mourn the deaths of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski, beautiful children whose lives were cut short in the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. We weep for Iryna Zarutska, a young Ukrainian woman who fled the horrors of war only to face unspeakable violence and death on a train in Charlotte. We mourn the loss of Charlie Kirk, a political activist whose life was brutally ended on a college campus in Utah, as well as Minnesota Senator Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark who were ruthlessly shot and killed this past June. And we remember John Hoffman, also a member of the Minnesota senate and his wife, Yvette who sustained multiple injuries at the hands of the same gunman who killed the Hortmans.

We cannot imagine the grief of so many families in our nation after these and so many other senseless deaths these past few weeks.

Enough violence! It must stop!

I cry out with the Prophet Isaiah: “How long, O Lord?” When will we learn that violence begets only more violence? When will we recognize that every act of hatred diminishes our humanity and wounds the very heart of God?

Scripture teaches us that God alone is the Author of Life, for “in Him we live and move and have our being” (Acts 17:28). Every human person bears the sacred image of the Almighty, making each life infinitely precious and worthy of protection. No one—no individual, no ideology, no cause—has the right to usurp God’s authority over life and death. When we take away human life, we commit the gravest offense against our Creator and against the fundamental order He has established.

Our beloved nation stands at a crossroads. We can continue down this path of division, hatred and violence, or we can choose the way of peace, dialogue and mutual respect. I implore every citizen, regardless of political affiliation or belief, to examine their conscience and consider how their words and actions contribute to the moral climate of our society.

To those who harbor anger, resentment, or thoughts of violence: I beg you to lay down these burdens and seek the peace that Christ can give. Violence will never heal your wounds or solve our problems—it only creates more suffering.

Pope Leo XIV has stated: “Our children and young people need to be able to experience the culture of life, dialogue and mutual respect. Above all, they need the witness of men and women who embody a different and nonviolent way of living.”

Are we willing to give such witness?

Almighty God, Father of all nations, we come before You with heavy hearts, mourning the violence that has wounded our communities and scarred our nation. We ask for Your mercy upon the souls of Fletcher, Harper, Iryna, Charlie, Melissa, Mark and all victims of violence.

Lord Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, heal the divisions that tear us apart. Soften hardened hearts, silence hateful voices and replace the spirit of violence with a spirit of love, understanding and mutual respect.

Holy Spirit, source of all wisdom, guide our leaders in the paths of justice and peace. Help us to build a society where every person is valued; every life is protected and every voice is heard with respect.

We pray for the conversion of hearts, for an end to the violence that plagues our streets, schools and public spaces. May Your peace, which surpasses all understanding, guard our hearts and minds.

Grant us the courage to be peacemakers in our families, our communities and our nation. Help us to choose civility over contempt, dialogue over division and love over hatred.

We ask this through Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.

In closing, I call upon every Catholic in our archdiocese and every person of goodwill to:

Commit to civil discourse in all your interactions;

Pray and sacrifice daily for peace in our communities, our nation and our world;

Support victims of violence and their families;

Work actively for policies that protect human life and dignity;

Reject the culture of violence in all its forms;

Teach children the value of peaceful conflict resolution.

Let us recommit ourselves to building a culture of life and a civilization of love.

May God bless America and may God grant us His peace!