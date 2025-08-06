Atlanta hosts National Conference for Hispanic Deacons

Photo by Julianna Leopold Deacon Jose Estrada of the Archdiocese of Chicago talks about fellowship among deacons while attending the National Hispanic Deacons Conference in Atlanta.

ATLANTA—Nearly 100 deacons, their wives and Catholic leaders across the country gathered in Atlanta for the National Conference for Hispanic Deacons (Asociación Nacional de Diáconos Hispanos, ANDH), on July 24.

The annual conference, themed “El Diácono Permanente como Peregrino de la Esperanza” (The Permanent Deacon as a Pilgrim of Hope), offered four days of formation, fellowship and reflection for the attending Hispanic permanent deacons.

Hosted by the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s Office of the Permanent Diaconate, the event featured Masses, workshops, keynote presentations and moments of collaboration.

Participants represented dioceses from across the United States, showcasing the diversity within the Hispanic community. The event was held at the Holiday Inn Atlanta Airport North.

“It was a great opportunity to get to know each other and the values each of us brings,” said Deacon Jose Estrada of the Archdiocese of Chicago. “It’s a joy to see us fulfilling the same mission of service as deacons.”

The conference opened on July 24 with a Mass celebrated by Father Juan Anzora, pastor of St. Andrew Church in Roswell.

On July 25, Mass was celebrated by Father Leandro Núñez, pastor of St. Theresa Church in Douglasville. As a native of Brazil, Father Núñez embraces cultural diversity in his priesthood.

Workshops on Friday focused on themes about the Jubilee Year of Hope, marital spirituality and the pillars of diaconal spirituality.

Speakers included Father Núñez, who led the first panel, “Año Jubilar: Peregrinos de la Esperanza” (“Jubilee Year: Pilgrims of Hope”). In this workshop, Father Núñez encouraged deacons to embrace their roles as pilgrims of hope in the Church.

“We don’t need big resources,” Father Núñez said to deacons about celebrating the Jubilee Year. “Just a living faith and a unique disposition.”

Father Robert Pérez, OFM Cap., offered a reflection on “Espiritualidad Diaconal como fruto de la Espiritualidad Conyugal” (“Diaconal Spirituality as a fruit of Marital Spirituality”), emphasizing the spiritual unity between deacons and their spouses.

On Saturday, participants attended Mass celebrated by Reverend Carlos Vargas, who also later led the session, “El Diácono Permanente Profeta y Sembrador de Esperanza en la Iglesia y en el mundo” (“The Permanent Deacon as Prophet and Sower of Hope in the Church and the World”).

The next session focused on matters of the ANDH, including elections and planning for the 2026 conference. Attendees enjoyed a gala that evening.

The conference ended Sunday with a closing Mass celebrated by Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III.

Participants of the conference departed with a sense of spiritual refreshment on how to fully live their vocation as deacons and leaders of Hispanic communities.

To young Hispanic adults considering the permanent diaconate, Deacon Estrada advises to “follow your heart, follow your call from God and you will see that you will not regret it.”