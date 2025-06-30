The Georgia Bulletin, Office of Communications honored with Catholic Media Awards

OSV News photo/Bob Roller Phoenix Bishop John P. Dolan distributes Communion during Mass in the pastoral center chapel June 24, during the Catholic Media Conference in Phoenix.

PHOENIX—At the 2025 Catholic Media Conference, the staff of The Georgia Bulletin and the Office of Communications of the Archdiocese of Atlanta earned seven Catholic Media Awards. The conference was June 24-27 in Phoenix, Arizona, with the theme of “Arise in the Desert.”

The award presentations are an annual program of the Catholic Media Association. The program accepts work completed by the association’s members in the United States and Canada from the previous year. The awards presented to The Georgia Bulletin were:

The Office of Communications for the Archdiocese of Atlanta earned two awards at the conference: