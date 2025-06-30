Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

OSV News photo/Bob Roller
Phoenix Bishop John P. Dolan distributes Communion during Mass in the pastoral center chapel June 24, during the Catholic Media Conference in Phoenix.

Arizona

The Georgia Bulletin, Office of Communications honored with Catholic Media Awards

By NICHOLE GOLDEN, Editor | Published June 30, 2025

PHOENIX—At the 2025 Catholic Media Conference, the staff of The Georgia Bulletin and the Office of Communications of the Archdiocese of Atlanta earned seven Catholic Media Awards. The conference was June 24-27 in Phoenix, Arizona, with the theme of “Arise in the Desert.”

The award presentations are an annual program of the Catholic Media Association. The program accepts work completed by the association’s members in the United States and Canada from the previous year. The awards presented to The Georgia Bulletin were:

The Office of Communications for the Archdiocese of Atlanta earned two awards at the conference:

  • Third place for Best Podcast—Social Justice Issues for “Catholic Climate Covenant” with guest Dan Misleh. The podcast, “Faith and Sustainability,” is hosted by Kat Doyle, director of Justice and Peace Ministries, and Leonard Robinson, sustainability strategist.
  • Honorable Mention for Best Video of Pro-life Activities, Diocesan and National News Organizations for Allen Kinzly’s video, “Highlights of Georgia March for Life.” Kinzly is a multimedia specialist with the Office of Communications.