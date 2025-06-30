Arizona
The Georgia Bulletin, Office of Communications honored with Catholic Media Awards
By NICHOLE GOLDEN, Editor | Published June 30, 2025
PHOENIX—At the 2025 Catholic Media Conference, the staff of The Georgia Bulletin and the Office of Communications of the Archdiocese of Atlanta earned seven Catholic Media Awards. The conference was June 24-27 in Phoenix, Arizona, with the theme of “Arise in the Desert.”
The award presentations are an annual program of the Catholic Media Association. The program accepts work completed by the association’s members in the United States and Canada from the previous year. The awards presented to The Georgia Bulletin were:
- First place for Best News Writing on a Local or Regional Event, non weekly, for Staff Writer Andrew Nelson’s story, “Multicultural procession of Pilgrims of Hope draws crowd.”
- First place for Best Feature Writing, non weekly, for Andrew Nelson’s piece, “Building futures with Kitchen Cura.”
- First place for Best Analysis/Background/Round-up News Writing (The Gerard Sherry Award) non-weekly for Nelson’s news package on pastoral outreach to the LGBT community. This package included three stories on the Courage apostolate, a question-and-answer with the founder of Fortunate and Faithful Families and coverage of Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer’s creation of an LGBTQ+ Pastoral Affairs Commission. The award is named for former managing editor of the Georgia Bulletin, Gerard Sherry, who was a pioneering Catholic journalist.
- Second place for Best In-depth News or Special Reporting for “Mental Health and Faith” by Staff Writers Natalia Duron and Andrew Nelson. Duron wrote about the ways in which Catholic schools support the mental health of students and Nelson’s piece covered the complementary power of faith and therapy in strengthening mental health.
- Honorable mention for Dr. David King for Best Regular Column in the category of culture, arts and leisure. King is a professor of English and film studies at Kennesaw State University and director of OCIA at Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta.
The Office of Communications for the Archdiocese of Atlanta earned two awards at the conference:
- Third place for Best Podcast—Social Justice Issues for “Catholic Climate Covenant” with guest Dan Misleh. The podcast, “Faith and Sustainability,” is hosted by Kat Doyle, director of Justice and Peace Ministries, and Leonard Robinson, sustainability strategist.
- Honorable Mention for Best Video of Pro-life Activities, Diocesan and National News Organizations for Allen Kinzly’s video, “Highlights of Georgia March for Life.” Kinzly is a multimedia specialist with the Office of Communications.