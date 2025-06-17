Jubilee of Hope: Atlanta’s pilgrimage churches 

Photo by Julianna Leopold St. Paul the Apostle Church in Cleveland is one of six pilgrimage churches in the Archdiocese of Atlanta welcoming visitors during this Jubilee year.

ATLANTA—On a weekday morning, a small group of parishioners kneel in the pews of a quiet chapel and pray. They are among the thousands of pilgrims visiting sacred sites across the Archdiocese of Atlanta to reflect and heal in this Jubilee Year of Hope.

Designated by Pope Francis as a Jubilee year, 2025 is a time to renew as “Pilgrims of Hope.” The Catholic Church holds a Jubilee Year at least once every 25 years, and in this year of hope, parishioners are invited to reconnect with God through prayer, repentance and communion.

As part of the celebration, the Archdiocese of Atlanta announced six churches as official pilgrimage sites, offering the faithful an opportunity to obtain a plenary indulgence and deepen their spirituality.

To ensure the pilgrimage was accessible to as many parishioners as possible, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., selected churches from different geographic regions, from the far reaches of rural Georgia to the bustling suburbs of Atlanta.

The designated pilgrimage sites are: The Church of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sharon; Mary Our Queen Church, Peachtree Corners; St. Brendan the Navigator Church, Cumming; St. Matthew Church, Tyrone; St. Paul the Apostle Church, Cleveland and Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper.

The six sites, stretching across the 69 counties of the archdiocese, invite Catholics from every corner to take part in the spiritual tradition.

While the number of visitors varies by parish, church staff and clergy report a steady stream of pilgrims, some traveling with families, groups or alone. Each pilgrim is invited to enter the church through its “pilgrim doors.”

“We are honored to be a Jubilee pilgrimage church,” said Father Charles Byrd, priest of Mary Our Queen Church. “At virtually every Mass, we see pilgrims who are visiting us, marking the Holy Year here. It is inspiring to see the faith of God’s people.”

The sites have held special Masses, events and prayer services for pilgrims. Throughout the year, and until Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, more opportunities for pilgrims seeking renewal and peace will be available.

Where Georgia’s Catholic story began

The Church of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary is the third and largest church built by Georgia’s original Catholic congregation. Built in 1883, it represents an important piece of Catholic history in Georgia by preserving the legacy of the early settlers in the region.

Located in Sharon, just outside Crawfordville, the church and its presiding retreat center, Heritage, are guided by a philosophy to “reach back and reach forward,” said Heritage founder Betsy Orr. Honoring the past with the church and moving forward with the retreat center has played a vital role in attracting visitors to the small city, said Orr.

Mass is offered at the church on Wednesdays and Sundays. Designated pilgrimage hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Confession is not available on site, so visitors are encouraged to receive the sacrament beforehand.

Orr invites pilgrims to take time during their visit to truly slow down, reflect and embrace the peaceful atmosphere of the retreat center, which fosters personal growth and deepened prayer.

“People who come here really feel the Holy Spirit’s presence,” said Orr. “I think they leave incentivized to create space in their lives to think about their own spirituality.”

Heritage has long served as a peaceful setting for overnight stays and formation events. Bonfire pits, walking trails, lakes and more are available at the site, offering pilgrims a weekend to silence their cellphones and connect with nature. A library, quiet chapel and the cozy cottages allow visitors a chance to hear nothing but their thoughts.

Heritage and the Church of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary will host events throughout the year, including Eucharistic Pilgrimage Days. These days will include prayer, formation and reflection centered on the Eucharist, with parishes, schools and ministries encouraged to participate.

For more details or to register for a pilgrimage or retreat event, visit heritagega.org or contact retreat@heritagega.org.

Imported beauty, local devotion

Mary Our Queen Church serves nearly 750 families, all praying in a traditional Romanesque-style setting. Designed to replicate St. Gerard Church in Buffalo, New York, the church owns the exact altar, pews and statues from the New York parish.

Pilgrims to Mary Our Queen can explore the church’s sacred artwork, murals and historical plaques scattered throughout the grounds, which highlight the parish’s ties to four dioceses. These include artifacts from Father Thomas O’Reilly and the newly renovated St. Joseph’s Hall. Father O’Reilly was the pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church (now the Shrine) during the Civil War.

The parish also offers opportunities for communal prayer and cultural celebration, such as the Flame of Love Rosary on Tuesday nights and a Polish-language Mass on the first Sunday of each month. Pilgrims can also visit the youth hall to learn about the church’s community programs.

Throughout the year, the church will host Ember Saturday Masses and a Rorate Mass, with notable dates being July 12 (Vietnamese Mass), Sept. 20 (Spanish Mass) and a Dec. 20 Rorate Mass, celebrated just before dawn during Advent.

For more information on Mass times throughout the year, visit https://maryourqueen.com/jubilee-pilgrimage.

Growing in faith, purpose

St. Brendan the Navigator Church in Cumming is using this sacred year to expand. With a focus on three key pillars, Catholic identity, community building and youth engagement, the parish is undertaking several projects to deepen its spiritual and communal impact.

Plans include constructing a new youth lighthouse center, adding a catering kitchen, expanding the columbarium and continuing development of the family park.

At the heart of St. Brendan the Navigator is the Chapel of the Resurrection, which serves as the site of the church’s Pilgrim Doors. Though intimate in size, the chapel radiates reverence, with vibrant stained-glass windows that depict the miracles of Jesus and the movement of the Holy Spirit. Adoration is held from Sundays until Wednesdays.

In preserving its Catholic identity, the church created intentional spaces for reflection, such as the Trinity Fountain. Located outside and featuring the Ten Commandments and commissioned mosaics, the fountain invites pilgrims to hold picnics and gatherings here, where the water and surrounding greenery offer a peaceful setting to pray.

Another spiritual highlight for pilgrims is the permanent Shroud of Turin exhibit, titled “A Story of Hope,” located on the church’s lower level. Replicating a museum, the exhibit invites visitors into an exploration of the Resurrection and Ascension of Jesus.

Through a blend of historical, scientific and scriptural evidence, the display unfolds like a detective story, challenging pilgrims to discuss different opinions and questions of the faith.

“We want St. Brendan to be the center of Christian life,” said Dennis Mallon, director of business operations. “Come here, enjoy, learn and relax.”

For more information, visit https://www.stbrendansatl.com/pilgrim.

Connection through faith, nature

St. Matthew Church in Tyrone offers pilgrims a welcoming space for prayer. Founded in 1979, the parish moved to its current 30-acre location around 2000, coinciding with the archdiocese’s efforts to expand in the region. Now more than 20 years old, the Fayette County church blends architectural beauty with vibrant parish life.

Pilgrims will find a serene environment for contemplation, with features like stunning stained-glass windows and natural lighting and an outdoor Stations of the Cross path.

The grounds also include a quiet courtyard, statues and a community garden, which all enhance the focus on spiritual and communal well-being. The community garden–complete with roaming chickens and maintained with the help of the Boy Scouts of America–is the center of parish life. Its produce is shared with parishioners and the wider community.

The church hosts adoration every Thursday and offers confession on Thursday evenings. Pilgrims are invited to experience the parish’s lively community spirit, shaped by its cultural diversity, particularly its large Hispanic community. Seasonal events will be held throughout the year, highlighting the parish’s hospitality and mission to foster connection through faith.

For more information, visit https://saintmatthew.us/local-pilgrimage-information.

Faith rebuilt by community

Nestled in the rural hills of Cleveland, St. Paul the Apostle Church welcomes pilgrims with a spirit of renewal and simplicity. The current church was built in 2000, replacing the original structure lost in a fire. Nearly 400 families call it their parish.

Pilgrims visiting St. Paul the Apostle Church can find opportunities for quiet moments of prayer by lighting a candle in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Alcove. Pilgrims can sign the Jubilee guest book. The church is also home to a unique collection of religious relics, donated by a parishioner with familial ties to a pope.

Visitors are also invited to attend Sunday Mass, with English services at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and a Spanish Mass at 12:30 p.m. The church offers eucharistic adoration every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hosts overnight adoration every first Friday of the month from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., providing sacred time for reflection and worship.

To learn more about St. Paul the Apostle, visit https://stpaulcleveland.com/jubilee.

Sacred beauty behind simple walls

Our Lady of the Mountains Church in Jasper prides itself on the ancient and rich tradition of the Catholic Church and showcases many forms of art within its parish walls. With an unassuming exterior, the parish is a thriving community of more than 700 families who call Our Lady of the Mountains home. The pilgrim doors, which are always open, are replicas of the pilgrim doors in Rome.

“In the olden time, you had to go to Rome for all of this and now you can be here” said Father Tri John Bosco Nguyen, pastor.

Pilgrims are welcome any time during the week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with extended hours on Wednesdays for adoration after the 6 p.m. Mass.

When Father Nguyen first came to the church, the community gifted him a painting of the Vietnamese martyr St. Andrew Dũng-Lạc, whose feast day is Nov. 24. It hangs just inside the sanctuary doors. Nearly 300 new families have joined since Father Tri came to the church in 2021.

“It’s an honor, truly an honor.” said Father Nguyen, reflecting on how it feels to be part of this jubilee experience.

From icons to modern paintings, pilgrims are invited to reflect on the lives and teachings of the various portraits of saints that hang on church walls. The sanctuary’s stained glass depicts the story of the creation, the Annunciation and the Assumption.

For more information, visit https://www.olmjasper.org.

The prayer of Pope Francis

In the quiet of Christmas Eve 2024, the late Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica, launching the jubilee. Echoing the biblical jubilee themes of reconciliation and forgiveness, Pope Francis prayed that the Holy Spirit would soften hardened hearts so that “enemies may speak to each other again, adversaries may join hands and people seek to meet together.”

Pope Francis’ Bull of Indiction of the jubilee, “Spes non confundit” (“Hope Does Not Disappoint”), is a formative resource for pilgrims this season of grace. It presents the reason and source of Christian hope—the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Pilgrims planning trips to any of the Atlanta pilgrimage sites, can learn about the Jubilee and indulgences at https://archatl.com/jubilee-2025. Large groups are encouraged to reach out to the specific parish before visiting.