Georgians experience ‘Lord of Miracles’ on Roman Jubilee pilgrimage 

Photo by Leonardo Jaramillo Members of Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros of Our Lady of the Americas Mission gather near Circus Maximus in Rome May 17 during the jubilee year procession of confraternities and brotherhoods from around the world.

ROME—They prayed at the tomb of Pope Francis. Ascended the cupola of St. Peter’s Basilica for a heavenly vista. Experienced Pope Leo XIV’s Mass of inauguration with the Jubilee of Confraternities celebration.

It was a Jubilee pilgrimage for 26 members of the Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros of Georgia (Lord of Miracles Brotherhood) based at Our Lady of the Americas Mission in Lilburn. They journeyed to Rome May 13-20 for the Jubilee of Confraternities, or Christian associations, led by the mission’s administrator Father Luis Guillermo Cordoba and director of religious education Leonardo Jaramillo.

The Peruvian devotion originated in the 17th century with the Lord of Miracles image that survived three earthquakes. Peru hosts annual processions in October with the venerated image. The now international devotion took root in Atlanta in 1991.

“We said let’s go to the procession (in Rome), but we never imagined that the pope was going to die, and they would elect a pope—and that he’d be half Peruvian!” said Jaramillo, who led 12 Roman pilgrimages in Jubilee Year 2000. “It was a privilege that God gave us, the opportunity to be in the heart of the church in the Jubilee Year when we’ve had two popes.”

It was pilgrim Gabina Rios’ first trip to Rome.

“It was a trip of my dreams. Since I arrived, I felt this presence of God,” said the Peru native who coordinates the Hermandad women’s committee. “It fills all my being, my spirituality. I’m very happy to have gone on this pilgrimage in the Jubilee Year.”

Pilgrims prayerfully walked through the holy doors of the four papal basilicas of St. Peter’s Basilica, St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major and St. Paul Outside the Walls. They waited two hours to visit St. Mary Major and the tomb of Pope Francis.

“It was very emotional because Pope Francis impacted so many people who arrived with so much devotion, praying, to visit his tomb,” Jaramillo said. “The second thing that impressed me was his tomb only with a plate with his name and the bishop’s pectoral cross he wore.”

Jaramillo, who also led a Jubilee Year of Mercy pilgrimage, admired Pope Francis’ bold moves to appoint women to Vatican leadership and further engage laity. While some called him too liberal, “his invitation to gather, take a seat at the table, to find agreement was the biggest gift to the church, to give a seat to women, to bring bishops together with laypeople at the synods,” he said. “Something that always inspired me was his capability to not be afraid to challenge the world.”

On Saturday, the pilgrims processed among global confraternities from the Roman Colosseum to the Circus Maximus. The Georgians waved the banner and Peruvian flag and sang praise to the Lord of Miracles. “We entered as Christians into the procession in the same space where before they persecuted and killed Christians,” said Jaramillo.

Departing the hotel at 5 a.m. on May 18, the group walked to St. Peter’s Square for the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo to conclude the Jubilee of Confraternities. Afterward the pope greeted them in his popemobile.

“I see him as a very strong, capable man. It has touched me. It impressed me his greeting of peace all the time,” he said. “He made a profound call to the brotherhoods, confraternities and associations to be a bridge of peace, instruments of dialogue, to act with love and compassion and above all to guard the treasure of our traditions of popular piety.”

Jaramillo reflected on Pope Leo’s heart of a missionary and appreciation for American diversity. “He didn’t need to be French or Italian but to have a universal heart and for this a North American was perfect,” he said.

Jaramillo, who teaches catechism daily on his YouTube channel, returned to Atlanta with renewed spiritual vigor. “It’s a commitment of prayer, evangelization, a commitment of care and love for the church that God has given to those of us who were there,” he said.

It was a double jubilee for Father Cordoba, majordomo of the Hermandad.

“To celebrate my 25th year of priesthood and the Jubilee Year was for me a marvelous experience, the best gift,” said Father Cordoba, who concelebrated the welcome Mass with a Spanish archbishop. “The strength of our church is that we are all united to the chair of Peter … The successor of Peter from Rome continues guiding us on the journey of Christ.”

Father Cordoba remarked how Pope Leo gave up a comfortable path to retirement.

“It’s his cross, his call from God,” he said. “He received it with this love and care that it’s a service for the Church and to God … God gives us the strength to fulfill it.”

Pope Francis’ legacy is humility and evangelization “to the mountainsides and cities to all who need the comfort and love of God,” Father Cordoba said. “This pope exemplified this simplicity and encountered the poor without forgetting that all need the salvation. The church is for the rich and poor. We all need to work together.”

Father Cordoba, who received formation with the Augustinian Recollects in Colombia, believes that Augustinian Pope Leo will continue Pope Francis’ advocacy for the human rights of poor migrants worldwide, having worked among the poor in Peru. “God will guide the path … There couldn’t have been a better choice with an American but also a Latino.”

He too embraces anew his vibrant mission congregation of 7,500 families from across Latin America.

“We are here with great riches to share with the Americans, and it enriches the American church to continue the path of multiculturalism,” said the priest. “We are many but always one in Christ.”

The Hermandad pillars

The Hermandad foreman David Rivas said that Father Cordoba and Jaramillo made a “great duo who led us to real understanding of what Rome is and the meaning of the wonderful concept of spirituality.”

Rivas said that the pilgrimage deepened his commitment to the Hermandad pillars of spiritual growth, love of God and service to the suffering and poor of Atlanta and Peru. He experienced Christ in passing through the holy doors and beholding Pope Leo receive the ring of Peter. “It was a very emotional moment,” he said. “It was amazing, incredible.”

Gabina Rios treasured the Vatican’s transcendent beauty, from strolling the Vatican gardens to ascending the cupola to see “the heavens.” “At the Vatican every detail is for God and mother Maria and his apostles and angel and saints,” she said. “They created all this with such love.

It was a beautiful gift to attend Pope Leo’s inaugural Mass. “I couldn’t believe it when they elected a pope from Peru,’” Rios added. “He knows our culture. We are very blessed and happy but he is he pope of everyone.”

She also is inspired by Pope Francis and the Jubilee of Confraternities to engage more people in the Hermandad, which increasingly draws people from diverse cultures. And they’ll bring Christ’s peace to the streets throughout September and October with visits to homes in the Milagro Movil (Miracle Mobile) devotional trailer to consecrate area families to the Lord of Miracles, culminating with an Oct. 25 procession.

“I feel joy to continue this walk. I hope many brothers and sisters know this walk so that many people know the majesty of God. It’s to continue communicating the love of God,” Rios said.