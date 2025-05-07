Archbishop Hartmayer honors jubilarians at Chrism Mass

Photo by Julianna Leopold The 11 jubilarians are congratulated by Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., center back, and from left, Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Bishop John N. Tran, and Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, following the Chrism Mass April 15 at the Cathedral of Christ the King. Abbot Augustine Myslinski, OCSO, of the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, back row right, also attended the Mass.

ATLANTA—During the annual Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King April 15, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., consecrated the chrism and blessed the oils of the catechumens and the sick to be used in parishes in the next year.

Archbishop Hartmayer honored 11 jubilarian priests and led all priests in renewing the promises made at their ordinations.

“We are so grateful for your service in the Lord’s vineyard,” said the archbishop. “In this Mass of chrism, we thank the Lord Jesus for having called us to share in his priesthood through baptism and as ministers of his church through priestly ordination.”

Concelebrants for the afternoon Mass on the Tuesday of Holy Week were auxiliaries Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Bishop John N. Tran and Abbot Augustine Myslinski of the Trappist Monastery in Conyers as well as the priests of the archdiocese.

Priests gathered prior to the Mass for a day of reflection led by Father Tim Hepburn of St. Michael Church in Gainesville. The jubilarian priests enjoyed a dinner following Mass.

The honorees marking 25 and 50 years as priests during this Jubilee Year of Hope are:

Father Joseph Mullakkara, MSFS – 50 Years

Father Joseph Mullakkara, MSFS, a priest of the Missionaries of St. Francis de Sales (Fransalians) was born in November 1949 in Kerala, India. He was the third of six children of devoted parents, Ulahannan and Thresia Mullakkara. After high school, he embarked on religious life, attending the local Fransalian seminary. He made his profession of vows in 1971 and completed studies in philosophy, theology, politics, economics and sociology, earning a master’s degree in administrative law. Father Mullakkara was ordained a priest on Aug. 2, 1975. He served five years as procurator, formator and instructor at the Fransalian seminary in Kerala. Father Mullakkara was sent by the order to Bangalore, where he initiated the construction of the Center for Studies and Pastoral Services, participated in the establishment of Suvidya College, started two schools and founded St. Francis de Sales parish. His service continued from 1985-1990 as a Parish Priest and Mission Director in Kolar at St. Mary’s Forane Church. Father Mullakkara arrived in the Archdiocese of Atlanta in 1990, joining four other Fransalian priests—Fathers Ken Bayer, John Devore, Martin Kopchick and Joseph Thevenet—to serve the faithful at St. Lawrence Church in Lawrenceville and St. Patrick Church in Norcross. His other assignments have included service at The Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta, St. Benedict Church in Duluth and as chaplain to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home. He currently serves at Good Shepherd Church in Cumming. He also serves as the spiritual advisor to the Atlanta chapter of Magnificat. Father Mullakkara speaks three Indian languages, English and Spanish. His governing maxim is “Do everything quietly and in a calm spirit,” sage words of St. Francis de Sales. In his free time, he enjoys playing with his cat named “Covid.”

Father John Thomas Conway – 25 years

Father John Thomas Conway is a native of Mableton and is the son of Richard and Ann Conway. He attended Saint Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, earning a Master of Divinity. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 2000. He has served as the pastor of St. Anthony Church in Blue Ridge since 2006. Father Conway also served as pastor at St. Joseph Church in Washington and as administrator of St. Mary Mission in Elberton. He began his ministry in the Archdiocese of Atlanta as a parochial vicar at Good Shepherd Church in Cumming. Father Conway’s hobbies include reading and listening to music. He finds “just being a priest and spiritual father” the most rewarding aspect of his vocation.

Father Robert Arthur “Bob” Frederick Jr. – 25 Years

Father Robert Arthur “Bob” Frederick Jr. was born in Columbia, South Carolina. He is the son of Arlene Frederick and the late Robert Frederick. He attended Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. Father Frederick was ordained on June 24, 2000. Since 2021, he has served as director of the Catholic Center at Kennesaw State University. His prior chaplaincies were at Blessed Trinity High School in Roswell, Wyoming Catholic College in Lander, Wyoming, and Our Lady of Mercy High School in Fayetteville. His hobbies include hiking, sailing and adventure travel. Father Frederick finds it fulfilling to work with a “community of young adults eager to grow in their faith and help one another to become the saints God has called them to be.”

Father Luis Guillermo Cordoba Isaza – 25 years

Father Luis Guillermo Cordoba Isaza was born in Medellin, Colombia, to Jorge Leon Cordoba Isaza and Carmen Elvia Isaza Gutierrez. He attended St. Vincent de Paul Seminary in Boynton Beach, Florida. He was ordained a priest on June 3, 2000. Father Cordoba is the administrator of Our Lady of the Americas Mission in Lilburn, where he has served since 2009. His prior assignments include St. Paul the Apostle Church in Cleveland, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Blairsville, the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta and St. Benedict Church in Johns Creek. His interests include reading and watching movies. Father Cordoba enjoys preaching and celebrating Mass. “I am very happy working at the Archdiocese of Atlanta and always give thanks to God for being here,” he said.

Father Abel Guerrero Orta – 25 years

Father Abel Guerrero Orta was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Jose Guerrero and Maria Guadalupe Orta. He attended seminary at Pontifical University of Mexico and was ordained to the priesthood on June 16, 2000. He is a parochial vicar at Our Lady of the Americas Mission in Lilburn. He previously served as a parochial vicar at St. Patrick Church, Norcross; St. John Neumann Church, Lilburn; St. Benedict Church and Divino Niño Mission in Duluth, as well as St. Joseph Church in Dalton. Father Orta was administrator of Santo Toribio Romo in Chatsworth and pastor of St. Mark Church in Clarkesville and St. Helena Church in Clayton. His hobbies are tennis, going to the opera and the theater. The most rewarding part of ministry, said Father Orta, is helping “to restore a broken heart” through the sacraments.

Father Hieu Minh Ha – 25 Years

Father Hieu Minh Ha, born in South Vietnam, is the son of Nghia Ha and Pham Yen. He earned a master’s degree from at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Father Ha was ordained to the priesthood on June 10, 2000. He is the current chaplain of prison and hospital ministry in the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He previously was a parochial vicar at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Kennesaw and Our Lady of Vietnam Church in Riverdale, in addition to serving for one year in the Archdiocese of Helsinki, Finland. He was a chaplain in the U.S. Army from 2009-2019. Father Ha enjoys fishing for “big fish”—striper and catfish. He also loves to cook. In his ministry, he recalls the words of St. Teresa of Kolkata that when helping another become a saint, you become one too.

Father Eric J. Hill – 25 Years

Father Eric J. Hill is the son of Harold and Anne Hill. A native of Crown Point, Indiana, he earned a Master of Divinity degree from Saint Vincent Seminary in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 3, 2000. Father Hill is the current pastor of Transfiguration Church in Marietta. He also led the parish communities at Prince of Peace Church in Flowery Branch and Sts. Peter and Paul in Decatur as pastor. Early in his ministry he served as a parochial vicar at Transfiguration and Prince of Peace. Father Hill’s interests include watching movies and traveling. “Helping people encounter Christ more deeply” is rewarding for him as a priest. Father Hill also prioritizes helping couples prepare for marriage.

Father Robert Miller Hussey, SJ – 25 Years

Father Robert Miller Hussey, son of Greg and Joan Hussey, is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He attended seminary at Weston Jesuit School of Theology in Massachusetts. He was ordained on June 10, 2000. Father Hussey is the pastor of St. Thomas More Church in Decatur. He was provincial of the Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus from 2014-2020. Father Hussey was pastor of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Raleigh, North Carolina for six years. He was an assistant professor of economics at Georgetown University. He enjoys reading, going to the gym, traveling and socializing with friends. Father Hussey loves preaching and communicating how the Gospel is meaningful for people. “The blend of direct pastoral ministry with the leadership responsibilities of being a pastor are a good fit for my personality,” he said.

Father Refugio Oñate Melendez – 25 Years

Father Refugio Oñate Melendez was born in Jesus Maria, Jalisco, Mexico. He is one of 15 children of the late Aurelio Onate and Cleotilde Melendez. He completed seminary at Seminario Nacional Cristo Sacerdote in Colombia. Father Melendez was ordained in his hometown on June 20, 2000. He is the pastor of St. Joseph Church in Dalton. He served for more than 12 years as pastor of St. Patrick Church in Norcross. As a parochial vicar, he ministered at Holy Trinity Church, Peachtree City; St. Joseph Church, Athens; St. Joseph Church, Dalton; and at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta. Father Melendez is ever thankful to God for calling him to the priesthood and to be able to celebrate the sacraments. “I have enjoyed every single day during these 25 years, even at hard times,” he said.

Father Michael Onyekuru – 25 Years

Father Michael Onyekuru is from Owerri, Nigeria. He is the son of Fidelis and Theresa Onyekuru. He completed seminary at Collegio Beda Seminary in Rome, Italy. He was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 5, 2000. Father Onyekuru is pastor of St. John the Evangelist Church in Hapeville. He also serves the Metropolitan Tribunal of Atlanta as an adjutant judicial vicar, tribunal judge and tribunal clinical counselor. He began his ministry as a parochial vicar at All Saints Church in Dunwoody, followed by assignments at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta and Good Shepherd Church in Cumming. His hobbies include soccer, lawn and table tennis and nature walks. Father Onyekuru feels privileged to guide individuals through annulments and the lifting of canonical prohibitions. “Helping people find healing, clarity and peace in their spiritual lives brings me great fulfillment,” he said.

Father Daniel Joseph Rogaczewski – 25 Years

Father Daniel Joseph Rogaczewski, native of St. Louis, is the son of Daniel and Bernadine Rogaczewski. He attended seminary at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland. He was ordained on Dec. 8, 2000. Father Rogaczewski is a parochial vicar at St. Luke Church in Dahlonega and Christ the Redeemer Church in Dawsonville. His past assignments were at All Saints Church in Dunwoody, the Cathedral of Christ the King and St. Benedict Church, Duluth. He also taught religion at St Pius X High School in Atlanta. His hobbies are water polo, swimming and gardening. He recently traveled to the wedding of a young man he baptized as a newly ordained priest and finds journeying with families at key moments rewarding. “Parish ministry is filled with these moments, and I like to say, ‘God’s grace is always at work.’”