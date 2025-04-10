Young adults explore Catholic fish frys in Atlanta this Lent 

A sign outside of St. Joseph Church, Marietta, welcomes visitors to the weekly fish fry during Lent.

ATLANTA—Catholic fish frys have become a staple tradition of the liturgical season in Atlanta. It is more than just a fundraiser meal—it’s a time for community to share in traditions that celebrate the faith.

Every year during Lent, fellowship halls and cafeterias at local Catholic churches are filled with the aroma of cooked fish as well as laughter and stories of faith among parishioners.

The Georgia Bulletin fish fry list gives Catholic parishes an opportunity to highlight their specialty menus throughout north and central Georgia. Some locals have used this list to create their own fish fry tours, visiting multiple parishes during Lent to enjoy a delicious meal and fellowship with one another.

Young adults take on fish fry challenge

For the first time, The Georgia Bulletin led its own young adult fish fry challenge. Eleven Catholic young adults committed to visiting multiple parishes and sharing their experiences.

“Fish frys are a tried-and-true Catholic tradition,” said Sean Loughlin, member of the young adult fish fry challenge. He is a parishioner at the Cathedral of Christ the King.

“Skipping out on meat is a whole lot more fun when done with others,” he said.

Fish frys are usually every Friday during Lent, except for Good Friday. With six Fridays to visit parishes, the group was able to visit nearly 15 different Catholic fish frys in Atlanta.

The group began with the seamlessly run fish fry at All Saints Church in Dunwoody, providing wine and beer while patrons waited in line to order, table service and a delicious meal at an affordable price for families and seniors.

For Loughlin, this was his favorite fish fry because of the attention to detail.

“I didn’t feel like I was getting some cheap cafeteria food for a donation, but rather a hearty family style meal in a lovely atmosphere filled with smiling faces,” he said.

Most of the group members were able to attend the fish fry at St. Joseph Church in Marietta. The group appreciated that one dinner came with a variety of cooked fish options. Their fish tacos were also a hit.

“I have enjoyed trying all of the different seafood options at the different parishes,” said Olivia Dudick member of the young adult fish fry challenge. She and her family attend Holy Spirit Church in Atlanta.

“I liked the fact that none of the parishes served the same food,” she said.

Building faith and community

In addition to the delicious meal, Catholic fish frys in Atlanta are an opportunity for the church to reach out to the greater community. Loughlin met people at the fish frys who weren’t Catholic but wanted to visit the fish fry in their community.

This shows that “fish frys are a great community builder for the parish family,” said Loughlin.

Some parishes had entertainment during the weekly dinner fundraiser. A fish fry meal at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Kennesaw included dancers who entertained the crowd, providing fun for the little ones. A live band played popular music as parishioners enjoyed their meal at Mary Our Queen Church in Peachtree Corners.

At every fish fry, the group was greeted with warm smiles and friendly faces. With each visit, there was at least one person who talked up the fish fry to a member of the group, letting them know this was one of the best.

Whether a parish fish fry fed a few or a multitude, was set up buffet style or had sit-down service, included dessert or wine, each of them celebrate the rich Catholic culture within the archdiocese.