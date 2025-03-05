Atlanta parishes announce Fish Fry dinners for Lent 

Photo by Johnathon Kelso A banner advertises the Friday night fish fry outside of St. Thomas More Church in Decatur. The Knights of Columbus hosts the dinner and has its own event Facebook.

FISH FRY MAP The Georgia Bulletin’s fish fry map.

ATLANTA—Churches and Knights of Columbus Councils across the Archdiocese of Atlanta share details of their fish frys—offering delicious food, fellowship and a sense of community this Lent:

All Saints Church and Council 11402, Knights of Columbus, announces its annual fish frys held in the gymnasium at the church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody. The Knights serve dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. each of six Fridays: March 7, 14, 21 and 28, and April 4 and 11. The Knights serve upwards of 1,200 meals in just three hours each night. Meals are available for eat-in and take-out. The gymnasium is in the lowest-level parking lot. Entrée choices: fried cod and shrimp, broiled cod and salmon; sides include made-from-scratch New England clam chowder, fries, macaroni and cheese, roasted red potatoes, coleslaw, green beans and hush puppies. Kids meals available. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted. Desserts are available (cash only). Iced tea and water are complimentary; cash bar for beer, wine, soft drinks and bottled water. Proceeds benefit charities of the Knights.

Christ Our King and Savior Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Greensboro, will have fish frys on Fridays, March 7, 21 and April 4. The Knights of Columbus host the dinners of fried or baked fish with sides of fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, green beans, mac and cheese, as well as cookies and beverages. Hours are 5:45 to 7 p.m. Cost is $13 for adults; $6 for children ages 12 and younger, and a family max of $35.

Holy Family Church, at 3401 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, will have its fish fry dinners every Friday of Lent except Good Friday. Hours are 5-7 p.m. with dine-in and take-out. The Knights of Columbus will prepare beer-battered fish, baked cod, authentic Mexican fish tacos, clam chowder, mac and cheese, fries, hush puppies, mixed salad and assorted drinks. Donations for beer, wine, sodas and bottled water accepted. The Federation of North American Explorers will have a dessert table. Give generously to this Catholic youth organization. Prices for dinner are $10 for ages 13 and older; $5 for ages 5 to 12 and $35 for a family of two adults and three children. Cash, check and Venmo accepted.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2855 Briarcliff Rd, NE, will have fish frys Fridays, March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4 and 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. On April 4, the Back Porch Reelers band will play at the fry. Menu items are baked cod and fried pollock, mac and cheese, corn, French fries, hush puppies and seafood soup. Prices are $14 for adults; $10 for seniors, $7 for kids with no cost for ages 5 and younger to eat. Enjoy a cup of seafood soup for $3.

Most Blessed Sacrament Church and its Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary Unit #376 will have fish fry meals on Fridays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 from noon to 5 p.m. The dinners will be served downstairs in the office building, 2971 Butner Road, Atlanta. The price is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Dine-in or take-out will be available. Menu includes fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies, potato salad, dessert and bottled water

St. Andrew Church fish dinners are Fridays, March 7-April 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the church’s family center, 675 Riverside Rd, Roswell. The “best in town” dinners include inside dining and take out. Prices are $15 for adults; $8 for children (pizza); $40 for family (parents and their children). Menu: The chefs make beer-battered fish from scratch as well as different dishes every week. Choose from fried or baked fish, vegetables, coleslaw, French fries, and desserts. Cheese pizza for children. Beer and wine available for a donation.

St. Ann Church and its Knights of Columbus Council #8376 is hosting fish dinners at the church, 4905 Roswell Rd, Marietta. Dinners will be served in La Salette Hall each Friday beginning March 7 -April 11 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Pay at the door; dine-in, or to-go plates available. $15 per adult, $7 per child, $37 per family (max two adults / no child limit). Children 3 and younger eat for free. Menu includes fried cod, baked tilapia (Cajun or lemon pepper), clam chowder, hush puppies, tater tots, coleslaw, green vegetables, macaroni and cheese, King’s Hawaiian rolls, cakes and cookies, lemonade, iced tea and coffee. Beer and wine also available ($4 per ticket/ $12 for 4 tickets). Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds benefit the various charities of the Knights of Columbus. Email jeff_giles@bellsouth.net for information.

St. Anna Church, 1401 Alcovy St., Monroe, will have dinners all Fridays of Lent, 5-7 p.m. Adult plate of fried or baked cod or catfish for $15; includes fries, coleslaw, hush puppy, cookie and tea or lemonade. Child plates for $7 to $9. Family plate for two adults and two children for $40. Side items available of New England clam chowder, fish sticks, baked potato, mac and cheese and soft drinks for additional or upgraded cost. Email 14425gk@gakofc.org for information.

St. Catherine of Siena Church’s Knights of Columbus, Council 9923 will have fish fry dinners from 5-7 p.m. every Friday between March 7 and April 11. The church is located at 1618 Ben King Rd, Kennesaw. The menu includes baked and fried fish, hush puppies, fries, coleslaw, green beans, grilled cheese and chowder. Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children (ages 6-12), free for under 6, family maximum is $45. For details, email contact is jjeromeday@gmail.com.

St. John Neumann Church, 801 Tom Smith Rd SW, Lilburn, will have dinners all Fridays of Lent from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Entrees are $13 with two sides. Menu items include fried cod, baked white fish and shrimp.

St John Vianney Church, 1920 Skyview Dr, Lithia Springs, will have fish frys all the Fridays of Lent with takeout only hours from 5 to 6 p.m. and dine-in or take-out hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Baked or fried fish, baked potatoes or French fries, hush puppies (including jalapeño), coleslaw, desserts. Seniors—$9, Adults—$10, Ages 6 to 12—$6, 5 years and younger—$1, family plan (immediate family only), max of $35. Cheese quesadillas, $2. Meals sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 12580.

St. Joseph Church will have its Lenten Fish Fridays in Marist Hall, 87 Lacy St, NW, Marietta. Fridays, March 7-April 11. Choice of fried, baked or blackened fish, fries, hush puppies, mac and cheese, green beans and drinks. Deluxe dessert table by St. Vincent de Paul Society, with adult beverages available. Adults $12, Children 3 years to 13 years, $6. Children under age 3 eat free. Tickets at door with cash check or Venmo. St. Joseph Council 4599 sponsors the dinners that run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Visit the Knights on Facebook.

St. Luke Church will host the 17th Annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners on Friday, March 7 from 5-7 p.m. in the St. Luke’s Parish Hall located at 91 North Park Street, Dahlonega, across from Hancock Park. They will continue every Friday in Lent and end on Friday, April 11. Chef Joel Pizzolato will oversee the preparation of the traditional fish fry menu. Seafood entrees are cod, salmon, fried shrimp, fish and chips, crab cakes and clam chowder with sides of baked potatoes, French fries, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and hush puppies. Drinks and desserts will also be available. There will be a weekly “Chef’s Special.” Join the parish for a great meal and good fellowship, hosted by the Men of St Luke.

St. Marguerite d’Youville Knights of Columbus 12905 will have fish frys the Fridays of Lent through April 11, from 5-7 p.m. The dinners will be in Floyd Farabaugh Banquet Hall of St. Marguerite d’Youville, located at 85 Gloster Rd. Lawrenceville. Prepared, served and hosted by the members of Council 12905. Serving generous portions of fried white fish, grilled salmon, grilled mahi-mahi, fried shrimp and a seafood sampler all with side items of French fries, homemade coleslaw, hushpuppies, iced tea and lemonade. Also offered, New England clam chowder, baked potatoes, mac n’ cheese along with a dessert table with home baked goods. Family meal deal and child plates available. Dine-in or take-out. Contact: 770-318-4705 for more information.

St. Matthew Church, 25 Wilkins Rd SW, Winder, will have a fish fry every Friday of Lent except Good Friday, hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 13229. The dinners will be in Hedges Hall offering beer-battered cod, baked tilapia, breaded shrimp, hushpuppies, French fries, macaroni and cheese, green beans and coleslaw. Price is $10/adult, $5/child under 12 and max for family is $40. Email timbrand0756@comcast.net for details.

St. Michael Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #6920 will be hosting fish frys at the church, 1440 Pearce Circle, Gainesville, on Fridays, March 7-April 11. The dinners will be from 5-7 p.m. in the Social Hall. The menu includes fried fish, grilled fish, fried shrimp, macaroni and cheese, hush puppies, coleslaw, French fries and peach cobbler. Drinks will include soft drinks and bottled water. Prices will be $10 for those 14 and older, $5 for kids 6-13, and free for kids 5 and younger. Family bundles for $30 will be offered (2 adult tickets and 3 kids 6-13 years old). Proceeds will benefit the many charities supported by the Knights.

St. Oliver Plunkett Church at 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville, is proud to present its annual Lenten fish fry for all to enjoy. The dinners occur each Friday during Lent (except Good Friday) beginning Friday, March 7 from 5–7 p.m. in the Family Center. Menu will be baked or fried tilapia with a secret homemade batter, fish tacos, mac ‘n’ cheese, French fries, clam chowder, coleslaw with homemade dressing, salad, cake and beverages to include coffee lemonade/iced tea and water. Affordable prices: Adults $12, children (under 12) $5. Adult beverages are also available. The parish community looks forward to meeting visiting or new families for a very enjoyable evening. Call the parish office at 770-979-2500 for additional information.

St. Thomas Aquinas Church, located at 535 Rucker Road, Alpharetta, will host dinners on Fridays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 and April 4 and 11. Hours are 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fried fish, baked fish, mac and cheese, salad, tater tots, popcorn shrimp and pasta served. Dine-in and drive-thru.

St. Thomas More Church, 636 W Ponce de Leon, Decatur, will have its Knights of Columbus fish frys on the Fridays of March, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Mulhern Hall. Menu items are fried catfish, baked tilapia, fries, green beans, spaghetti and salad. The cost is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors, $8 for children under 12. Family dinner cost is $45. For a QR code to pay in advance, visit tiny.cc/fish-fry-25.