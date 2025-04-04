St. Michael the Archangel Church breaks ground on expansion

Photo by Julianna Leopold Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III passes a shovel to Father Larry Niese, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Woodstock, at the March 22 groundbreaking ceremony. They were surrounded by clergy and members of the building committee at the parish, celebrating construction of new classrooms and assembly rooms.

WOODSTOCK—St. Michael the Archangel Church broke ground on March 22 for a new construction project that will expand religious education spaces and accommodate the growing church community.

The ceremony was led by Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, who blessed the ground. He praised the parish, saying its growth is a testament to the expansion of the Catholic Church in Atlanta.

“Congratulations to all of you here today who have helped this parish grow to meet the needs of Catholics, Christians and all people in this area,” he said.

Parishioners and clergy attended to show their support for the project. Father Larry Niese, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel, said it was nice to celebrate the growth with the crowd.

“A building project sends a message that we’re moving forward,” he shared. “It was great to show everyone that we’re being proactive and wanting to meet their needs.”

The project will add a wing to the existing education building and two large assembly rooms. Construction is scheduled to begin in late April and estimated to be completed in April of 2026.

Catholic Construction Services of the Archdiocese of Atlanta will oversee the project. The Sizemore Group is the architectural firm, and Hodges and Hicks Construction is the project’s contractor. Ten classrooms will be added with the new education wing.

“Our religious education program is growing very quickly, which is a great blessing,” Ann Carey, member of the project building committee, said. “Our focus is to create a space for the children to have a place to establish and grow in their faith.”

The assembly rooms will be intended for activity or meeting spaces, including adult and youth formation programs like Order of Christian Initiation of Adults and Life Teen. Overall, it will provide space for parishioners to gather.

“The expansion will help the church get ahead of the curve in terms of housing parishioners and students comfortably,” Father Niese shared. “The goal is to ensure that everyone still feels part of a connected community.”

The project existed in the original plans of the church when it was constructed but was not undertaken then. The expansion is now a necessity stemming from the community’s growth spurt.

Woodstock is the fastest growing city in Cherokee County, and St. Michael the Archangel is the city’s only Catholic Church. Currently, the church is home to nearly 3,500 families, said Father Niese.

“We’ve noticed our Masses getting overcrowded, and we’re anticipating continued growth,” he said. “The project will help us handle the growth and accommodate our families.”

Editor’s Note: Visit St. Michael the Archangel online at https://saintmichaelcc.org.