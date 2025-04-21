Bishop Tran reflects upon the invitation of Pope Francis

CNS Photo/Paul Haring Pope Francis greets an elderly woman in Asuncion, Paraguay in this July 2015 photo. The pope's death was announced April 21. During his pontificate, he showed great care for the elderly and those with disabilities.

ATLANTA–Bishop John N. Tran offers prayers and words of gratitude upon hearing of the death of Pope Francis:

“The news of Pope Francis passing brings a mixture of sadness and gratitude for me. Sadness because the man who brought joy, life and hope not only to me but to millions is no longer with us. Gratitude because through his writings and teaching, to name just a few, Pope Francis has invited and challenged all of us to rediscover the importance of faith in God and value of family life, to care for the poor, immigrants and marginalized, to protect human life and its dignity, to listen and understand others despite our differences, to work for justice, unity, peace and to be good stewardship of God’s creation.

I am forever grateful to Pope Francis for teaching me how to live as a disciple of Jesus with the hope to shepherd the people of God with faith, joy, humility, courage and conviction.

Eternal rest grant unto Pope Francis, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”