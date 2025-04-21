Bishop Shlesinger recalls pastoral charity of Pope Francis

CNS photo/Stephano Rellandini, Reuters Pope Francis waves from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica as he delivers his first Easter blessing "urbi et orbi" (to the city and the world) at the Vatican March 31, 2013.

ATLANTA–Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III remembers lessons learned from Pope Francis and shares how the pope impacted his own ministry in this April 21 reflection:

“On March 13, 2013, I saw Pope Francis for the first time. I was standing in front of the Basilica of St. Peter in Rome, Italy, watching the white smoke ascend from the Sistine Chapel. I was overjoyed at seeing a successor of St. Peter elected from Latin America. I could not have imagined at that time that he would choose me to be an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Atlanta on May 15, 2017. For 12 years, I have been impacted by his leadership and pastoral charity.

Pope Francis has taught me that a bishop is not to become simply a problem-solver with great administrative skills; he has taught me that I must first strive to better accompany people who live in irregular situations and feel estranged from receiving mercy though the Church. He has challenged me to walk sometimes ahead of the flock, sometimes in the middle and sometimes behind, allowing those entrusted to my care to take on a more leadership role while discerning together the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. Pope Francis has taught me that the nature of the Church’s path forward is synodal as we walk together like the disciples on the road to Emmaus who were conversing about the meaning of what they had experienced and the hope that was in their hearts.

This pope has emphasized that we must build bridges that bring people together for mutual enrichment rather than walls that keep people separated and isolated. In an impactful way, Pope Francis has taught me that if we are to teach as bishops, we must allow for context of charity to be cultivated first if we are to be heard and listened to. I have had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis in person twice since first seeing him on day of his election. I felt valued by a man who seemed more interested in the world that I came from than the world in which he lived. In sum, I thank God for Pope Francis, for he has taught me to be a better disciple, a more charitable man and a more pastoral bishop. May our Holy Father be welcomed into the Kingdom of God and may he intercede for me who will strive to imitate his humble example of servant leadership.”