Bishop Konzen reflects on Pope Francis’ leadership

CNS Photo/Vatican Media Pope Francis greets Atlanta's auxiliaries Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, and Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III in 2020 during the "ad limina" visits where bishops from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida reported on the status of their dioceses.

ATLANTA–Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, shares his personal memories of Pope Francis and his openness in this April 21 statement:

“Starting with Pope Pius XII, I have enduring memories of the popes of my lifetime. But Pope Francis is the one who called me to the episcopacy and whom I’ve met one-on-one in Rome and who has welcomed me to sit down with my fellow bishops in his presence and converse with him at will. On that latter occasion, he said, ‘I am here for you. You can take the rest of the day here if you like.’ We thought better of that, but his openness was unforgettable.

A bishop hopes to align his motives and ministry with the intentions of the Holy Father. My episcopal motto, from the 12th chapter of the Letter to the Romans, is, “Miserere Gaudens”: Be merciful, and be cheerful about it. It seemed to me to be entirely in keeping with the example and the messages of Pope Francis. In Evangelii Gaudium, in Fratelli Tutti, in Amoris Laetitia, Francis was telling us that we will find our joy in imitating Christ. He used terms such as encounter, relationship, social charity, fraternity, friendship. He emphasized the absolute necessity of connecting, no matter our role in the Church, with others directly so that we might embody the challenge of Jesus in the gospel and seek to perfect our discipleship. It mattered to him that we were trying to walk the walk, and he was, time and again, going to show us the way.

When I attend the ordination or installation of a new bishop, I hear the Apostolic Nuncio read the proclamation that always begins, ‘Francis, Bishop, Servant of the Servants of God.’ I will always think of him as that humble bishop who sought in the best way he could to be the servant of the servants of God. I am grateful for his leadership and for having chosen me, though undeserving, to be a successor to the Apostles. Now that his earthly task is fulfilled, may he come to know the extraordinary fullness of God’s joy and loving embrace.”