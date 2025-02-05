Annual Faith and Love Conference to host Dr. Christopher West  

KENNESAW —The annual Faith and Love Conference will be Feb. 22 at St. Catherine of Siena Church. For years, hundreds have gathered in the Kennesaw parish to reflect and learn more about the Catholic teachings of marriage and human sexuality.

Bishop John Tran will celebrate Mass at 8:30 a.m., followed by the conference at 9:30 a.m.

This year, the conference will host Dr. Christopher West as its speaker. West is known worldwide as an author, educator and theologian on St. John Paul II’s “Theology of the Body.”

West is the president and one of the founders of the Theology of the Body Institute, an organization dedicated “to making the profound riches of St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body accessible and applicable in the lives of men and women around the world,” according to the institute’s website, tobinstitute.org. He also has a podcasting blog, askchristopherwest.com. Here, he and his wife Wendy West create episodes in which fellow Catholics ask the couple questions seeking advice on topics like love, family, sexuality and marriage, among others.

At the conference, West’s topic will be “Our Bodies Proclaim the Gospel: Rediscovering the Catholic Faith through St John Paul II’s Theology of the Body.” The presentation will be an in-depth introduction to the “Theology of the Body.”

Seating for the conference is limited; registration is open. Tickets are $25 and include lunch, and can be purchased at St. Catherine of Siena’s website, www.stcatherinercc.org.