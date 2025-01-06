Archbishop Hartmayer congratulates Metropolitan of Atlanta upon retirement, congratulates successor

ATLANTA—Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv., has written to His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios on his retirement. Metropolitan Alexios has served as the Metropolitan of the Greek Orthodox Church of Atlanta since 2002. The archbishop’s letter reads in part:

“The occasion of your retirement affords me the opportunity to thank God for your many years of fruitful ministry. You have truly been a humble shepherd with the heart of the Good Shepherd.

I am especially grateful for all that you have done to further Orthodox-Catholic relations in this local church. Beginning in 2009, with our first Ecumenical Gathering commemorating the Year of St. Paul, you and my predecessor, Wilton Cardinal Gregory, along with the clergy and lay faithful of our sister Churches, came together in prayer and fellowship. During the years, our respective cathedrals as well as other churches hosted a variety of speakers from both of our own traditions.

We continue to pray fervently for the unity of all Christians, but especially our sister Churches, faithful to the Lord’s command to pray ‘that all may be one.’”

On Dec. 2, 2024, it was announced that the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate had elected Bishop Sevastianos of Zela, currently Metropolitan Alexios’ auxiliary bishop, as the new Metropolitan of Atlanta.

In congratulating Bishop Sevastianos, Archbishop Hartmayer said, “Learning with joy of your recent election by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to succeed our beloved brother Metropolitan Alexios as Metropolitan of Atlanta, I express my warmest congratulations and spiritual closeness on behalf of my auxiliary bishops, the clergy and lay faithful of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta.

It is my heartfelt prayer that the Holy Spirit may bestow upon you every gift for the spiritual good of the faithful of your flock, and for the common witness to the Gospel of Orthodox and Catholics ‘that the world may believe’ (Jn 17:21).”

The Enthronement of His Eminence Metropolitan Sevastianos will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Atlanta at 10 a.m.