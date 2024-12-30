Archbishop Hartmayer’s statement on the death of President Jimmy Carter

Photo Courtesy of Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv. President Jimmy Carter led Sunday School at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains as Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., at left, then-Bishop of Savannah listens.

ATLANTA–Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., released the following statement on the death of President Jimmy Carter Dec. 29:

“It was with great sadness that I received the news of the death of the thirty-ninth President of the United States, Jimmy Carter. A little over one year ago, Rosalynn, President Carter’s beloved wife, was laid to rest in Plains, Georgia. At that time, the former president wrote: ‘As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.’

Their seventy-seven-year marriage was a testimony to both their faith in God and in one another. Although looking frail and physically weak, President Carter attended Rosalynn’s Memorial Service to say farewell to the love of his life, his best friend and confidante. St. Paul’s Letter to the Corinthians (13:4-13) reads in part: ‘Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.’ President and Mrs. Carter believed this and lived it. May they rest in peace in the loving embrace of Almighty God.

In October 1979, President Carter welcomed Pope St. John Paul II to the White House, not as a head of state or religious leader, but as a brother. The President stated: ‘This is a day for praising God. On behalf of every American of every faith, I’m pleased and honored to welcome you, Pope John Paul, to the Capital City of the United States of America. Welcome. In our souls, there is a special feeling which we may call solemn joy. This historic day brings forth such a feeling as we mark another milestone in the long, intertwined history of our country and its faith in God.’ Following that meeting, the Holy Father said: ‘I am honored to have had, at your kind invitation, the opportunity for a meeting with you; for by your office as President of the United States of America you represent before the world the whole American nation and you hold the immense responsibility of leading this nation in the path of justice and peace.’ Their mutual respect and affection for each other continued throughout the years as they both championed peace and human rights.

It was during my time as Bishop of Savannah that I met the Carters at Maranatha Baptist Church in October 2019. President Carter invited me to his Bible class, and that particular morning the lesson was on love. He asked the question: ‘What must we do to receive God’s love?’ There was much enthusiasm among the young people in responding to the question. In the end, the President said: ‘Nothing, because God loves us first.’ I remained on for the church service and felt so very welcome. Later on that day, the President and First Lady attended a Mass that I celebrated in the local Catholic parish.

President and Mrs. Carter exemplified the Christian faith. Whether it was traveling the globe to advance democracy and champion human rights, or building houses with Habitat for Humanity and teaching Sunday school in Plains, Georgia, they made the world a better place. Among the many honors that President Carter received were the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999, and the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. With Rosalynn at his side, he always used these opportunities to teach by example what it means to be a servant-leader. Through the work of The Carter Center, they will continue to inspire generations to come.

While the world mourns the passing of a tireless advocate for peace and justice and the nation, a much respected leader, the Carter family grieve the death of a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. On behalf of the clergy, consecrated religious and lay faithful of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, I wish to express my sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to President Carter’s children, Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, and to their families. Rest assured of my prayers. May the Lord grant you his peace.”