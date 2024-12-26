Archbishop Hartmayer extends Hanukkah greetings to Jewish community Published December 26, 2024

My Dear Friends in the Jewish Faith in the Atlanta area:

Peace and All Good!

On behalf of my auxiliary bishops, the clergy and laity of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, I wish the Jewish community my prayerful good wishes and greetings as you celebrate Chanukah, the Festival of Lights.

In this time of great turmoil and uncertainty throughout the world, we unite our prayers for peace. The menorah reminds us of the victory of light over darkness. Each lighted candle is a sign of hope. In the words of my own spiritual father, St. Francis of Assisi: “All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle!”

May the beautiful season of Chanukah bring you abundant joy and give all of us renewed hope for lasting peace. May our two communities commit ourselves anew to bringing heavenly light to the troubled times in which we live.

I am united with each of you, my dear sisters and brothers, in praying for peace during these holy days.

With sentiments of deep respect and friendship. Chag Urim Sameach!

Sincerely yours, + Most Rev. Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta