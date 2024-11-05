In Election Day message, Archbishop Hartmayer urges all to work for a better community

OSV News photo/Cheney Orr, Reuters People line up in the early morning hours to vote in the U.S. presidential election at Park Tavern in Atlanta on Election Day, Nov. 5.

ATLANTA—On Election Day, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., urged all Catholics to work for a better community of respect and unity, no matter the election results. His remarks follow:

“Peace and All Good! You may have noticed that I always offer the same greeting, peace and all good. It was the greeting used by St. Francis and it is appropriate in all situations. It is both a prayer and a way of life.

We can always seek peace and greater good, no matter the situation.

I send you this greeting on election day as many of you experience anxiety over the future of our nation. There is no doubt, we are divided politically, but that does not mean we have to despair.

We can be united in prayer. We can agree that each person we encounter is made in the image and likeness of God. We can respond to everyone we meet with love and a wish for peace and all good.

If we are going to condemn something, let us condemn violence and hatred in all forms. Let us commit to move forward with respect. We can continue to work for a better community no matter the outcome of any given election.

I pray today for our nation, for the candidates and their families, for poll and election workers, voters and for you. I hope you will join me.

May God grant you his peace.”