Father Bruce Schultz, OP, remembered

He spent most of his three decades as a Dominican serving in the African American community and earned a Masters in Black Catholic Theology from Xavier University of Louisiana’s Institute for Black Catholic Studies. Father Schultz has served in various roles in the Dominican Order, including president of the national Dominican Leadership Conference.

A former journalist and actor, Father Schultz enjoyed singing old jazz standards and reading mysteries. He had wide and eclectic interests, including classic cinema, art history, Scripture study, American cultural history and African American studies.