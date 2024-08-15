Georgia Bulletin

Father Bruce Schultz, OP, remembered

Published August 15, 2024

ATLANTA–Father Bruce Barnabas Charles Schultz, OP, died Aug. 5.

Father Bruce B. Schultz, OP, died Aug. 5. Photo by Michael Alexander

Father Schultz was ordained a priest at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Atlanta, in 1988 by Archbishop Eugene Marino. A Dominican friar, he returned to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Atlanta in August 2010 as associate pastor.

He spent most of his three decades as a Dominican serving in the African American community and earned a Masters in Black Catholic Theology from Xavier University of Louisiana’s Institute for Black Catholic Studies. Father Schultz has served in various roles in the Dominican Order, including president of the national Dominican Leadership Conference.

A former journalist and actor, Father Schultz enjoyed singing old jazz standards and reading mysteries. He had wide and eclectic interests, including classic cinema, art history, Scripture study, American cultural history and African American studies.

Father Schultz’s viewing will take place on Friday, Aug. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A funeral will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m., followed by a repast. Both services are at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 25 Boulevard NE, Atlanta. The burial will be scheduled at a later date at the Dominican Cemetery in Rosaryville, Louisiana.