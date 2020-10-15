Kellie DesOrmeaux serving others as associate school superintendent By GEORGIA BULLETIN NEWS STAFF | Published October 15, 2020

ATLANTA—Kellie DesOrmeaux, new associate superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, is spending her first months on the job getting to know the 18 school communities served more closely.

DesOrmeaux joined Superintendent of Schools Hal Plummer and fellow Associate Superintendent Connie Urbanski in July. In her role, the experienced educator will focus on curriculum and instruction.

“Kellie’s understanding of our curriculum and her ability to work with data make her a valuable addition to the Office of Catholic Schools team,” said Hal Plummer. “Although she has only been in this role for several months, she has already proven herself to be a hard-working and very capable Catholic school leader. Her enthusiasm is remarkable, and we look forward to her continuing to make an impact.”

DesOrmeaux was most recently the principal of Immaculate Heart of Mary School, which was selected as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence last year. She previously played a part in working on the award application for St. Thomas More School while serving as an assistant principal there. St. Thomas More School earned the national designation in 2016.

Raised in southwest Louisiana, she holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a master’s in science education in mathematics from Walden University and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.

DesOrmeaux, her husband and three children live in Conyers, where they are members of St. Anna Church, Monroe. Her hobbies include reading, outdoor activities, watching sports and spending time with family.

She has worked in general, gifted and special education classrooms in the Gwinnett and Walton County public schools in primary, intermediate and middle school grade levels. Most recently, DesOrmeaux served as principal of Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Atlanta for four years and before that as assistant principal at St. Thomas More School in Decatur for three years.

The seeds for a career in education were planted during childhood as she always wanted to be a teacher and help others when growing up.

Goals for her first year as associate superintendent are to help mentor leaders and enhance professional development programs.

In her new position, DesOrmeaux is looking forward to serving more students, faculty and staff, and the greater community.

“I am focusing my initial efforts on learning more about each one of our 18 amazing schools that we have in the archdiocese and supporting them now and in future successes,” she said. “I will do my best to ensure the needs of others are being met–spiritually, academically, socially and emotionally. As I continue to grow in my faith and calling to serve others, I look forward to truly making a difference in people’s lives.”