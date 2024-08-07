Rooted in faith: Catholic schools begin a new year   

Photo by Johnathon Kelso Eighth-grade teacher Natalie Androla of St. Peter Claver Regional School speaks with student Nayera Tutu, center, and her sister Remas, an SPC graduate. The Decatur school held a lemonade and cookies meet and greet the day before school began.

ATLANTA—Catholic schools across the Archdiocese of Atlanta have opened their doors to welcome students as a new year of learning gets underway. Archdiocesan and independent schools had varying start dates this month to begin the 2024-2025 school year.

Approximately 10,500 students are enrolled in the 16 archdiocesan and seven independent Catholic schools with final enrollment numbers expected later in August.

It’s the first school year under the leadership of new superintendent, Patty Childs, who served as principal of St. Jude the Apostle School for 23 years.

As families embarked upon a new school year, Childs shared a letter to school communities outlining priorities. She said the focus will be to nurture supportive and enriching faith and educational experiences for all students.

“This Archdiocese holds a special place in my heart, as it has been a significant part of my life journey,” wrote Childs. “I am not only a product of our schools, having been a student at St. Thomas More and St. Pius X, but I am also a proud parent of a child who also attended these schools.”

In addition to St. Jude, Childs was a teacher for eight years in Dekalb County Public Schools and St. Thomas More School for 12 years. She called it an “immense honor” to lead as superintendent.

Priorities outlined by Childs include offering rigorous and engaging curriculum, blending faith into all aspects of the school day, ensuring social and emotional wellbeing of students, strengthening family and broader community partnerships and embracing innovative practices.

In the last year, two schools of the archdiocese were recognized as national models of excellence—St. Jude the Apostle and Blessed Trinity High School. They were named 2023 National Blue Ribbon schools. It was a third-time recognition for the elementary school and a second for the high school.

St. Jude the Apostle School, Sandy Springs; St. Joseph School, Athens; and St. Mary’s Academy, Fayetteville, were officially declared as Cognia STEM certified schools in May. The Cognia STEM certification is awarded to schools that excel educationally in the subject areas and can demonstrate a potential for continued success.

“We’re so proud,” said Childs. “It’s a huge process. There’s a lot to celebrate.”

This year, the Office of Catholic Schools is launching Open Doors, an inclusion program for students with intellectual, cognitive and developmental disabilities aimed at meeting the needs of current school families. Lisa Cordell, director of Open Doors, said there are currently two schools participating with three others working toward opening the program.

“The mission is to provide an inclusive Catholic education that empowers students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as those with diagnosed learning differences, to reach their fullest potential,” shared Cordell. “This program has a two-year roll out at schools who have the capacity to provide the necessary resources to students.”

In addition to Cordell, the Office of Catholic Schools recently welcomed other new administrators including Dr. Tony Bonta, associate superintendent; Kim Shields, associate superintendent; and Lauren Schell, director of leadership development.

On Aug. 9, the directors and teachers of Atlanta’s preschool programs, also part of the Office of Catholic Schools gathered for their annual Summer Institute at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Woodstock. It’s a time of fellowship and learning as the preschools prepare for a new school year. The archdiocese has 25 parish preschools serving 2,000 students.

The Office of Catholic Schools recently announced sponsorship of a new interparochial school by St. John Paul II Mission and St. Michael Church in Gainesville along with Prince of Peace Church in Flowery Branch. The Hall County elementary school, set to open in August 2025, will be the first of its type in the archdiocese and will be initially for pre-K (4) and kindergarten students.

Always a cheerleader for Catholic schools, Superintendent Childs says there are still open spots for students at several schools.

Childs said she is looking forward to working with each school community for a successful year.

“Together, may we take on the task of continuing to build upon a strong foundation,” she said to parents and teachers. “May God’s grace guide us as we continue to provide exceptional educational experiences rooted in faith.”