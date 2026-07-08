250 years of the Declaration: A time for gratitude and reflection

On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, marking the birth of a new nation and the formal separation of the 13 American colonies from Great Britain. As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of that historic moment, I find myself drawn again to its enduring opening affirmation: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

I have often thought that I would have preferred Thomas Jefferson’s earlier phrasing—“We hold these truths to be sacred and undeniable.” And yet, whether expressed in that form or in the final adopted wording, the Declaration continues to shape the moral imagination of our nation. It has influenced our laws, our political institutions and our shared aspirations, even as we have struggled across generations to interpret and live out its meaning faithfully.

For us as Catholics, these words find a deeper resonance because they echo a truth that predates the founding of the United States: the inviolable dignity of every human person, created in the image and likeness of God. Human rights do not originate with governments or constitutions; they flow from the Creator. This conviction stands at the heart of our Catholic belief and social teaching and calls us to defend the sanctity of every human life from conception to natural death, to protect authentic freedom, to seek justice and to uphold the common good.

In this light, the ideals of the Declaration are not only historical principles to be remembered but enduring challenges that continue to shape our moral responsibility. They invite us, as both citizens and disciples of Jesus Christ, to measure our public life and personal conduct against the vision they express—while also acknowledging honestly the distance that often remains between that vision and our lived reality.

As I reflect on these words, I am grateful for the wisdom of those who drafted the Declaration—Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman and Robert R. Livingston—and the faith and courage of the 56 delegates who ultimately signed it. In pledging to one another “our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor,” they accepted profound personal risk in witness to a belief that freedom carries both privilege and responsibility.

My own reflection is also deeply personal. After the fall of South Vietnam in 1975, it was this Declaration’s conviction—that legitimate government exists to secure the rights of persons—which helped shape policies such as the Indochina Migration and Refugee Assistance Act. Through that providence, I was able to come to this country, to be resettled and to live in safety. In the United States, I was given religious freedom, educational opportunity and the chance to rebuild life. For all of this, I remain profoundly grateful, and I strive each day to give back to a nation that has saved me and given me so much.

As we mark this 250th anniversary, it is fitting that our celebration remains not only an act of remembrance but also becomes a moment of prayer and examination of conscience. Perhaps we may reflect on these questions: In what ways have I shown appreciation for the gifts afforded to me by the Declaration of Independence? How have I witnessed to the God-given dignity of every person? How have I defended the gift of life, protected authentic liberty, served the poor and vulnerable and worked for justice and peace? And how is the Holy Spirit inviting me to renewed fidelity to these ideals in our own time?

May we inherit the wisdom and courage of those who gave us the Declaration of Independence, so that we may continue to serve the good of our nation.

May God continue to bless the United States of America.