From ‘Buona sera’ to ‘Buona Pasqua’

The passing of Pope Francis took us by surprise in this jubilee year of hope. However, it is precisely this theological virtue that propels us forward as a church of communion and mission.

For some years now, Catholic theology has reflected on the Petrine and Marian dimensions of the church. And in light of his pontificate, we can briefly point to another dimension that unites and complements the previous two: the merciful dimension of the church.

From his first greeting “Buona sera” to his last “Buona Pasqua,” both spoken from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica—the first in a tone of welcome and the latter in farewell—we see the profile of a great missionary disciple of Jesus Christ who, over the last 12 years, has been a merciful sign through words and gestures of a theology and ecclesial style that are truly Christian.

Coming from the “periphery of the world,” he was, as pontiff and pastor, a tireless companion on the journey in three ways:

“in front of the people,” pointing with simplicity and authenticity the way of a church that “goes forth” and is merciful.

“among the people,” engaging in dialogue and keeping them together without excluding anyone, through the virtues of faith, hope, joy, and mercy—central themes of the synods and encyclicals of his pontificate.

“behind the people,” ensuring that no one was left behind by promoting ecumenism and interreligious dialogue, defending the environment, choosing the poor and excluded of our time, and dreaming and “crying out” for world peace.

All of this makes clear that his Petrine ministry was sustained by the strength of the Holy Spirit in deep harmony with the Gospel and the living tradition of the church over two millennia—a fraternal journey (syn hodos) marked by the Marian dimension of humility and service.

From his “good evening” to his “happy Easter,” he was a fully Katholikos Pope (universal; for all). His life expressed the Risen One, who makes us all brothers and sisters. He never tired of showing us that we must be servants of all, builders of bridges, poor and for the poor.

As a man of joy, hope and mercy, he concluded his pontificate with dignity, surrounded by the holy and faithful people of God. By blessing the Eternal City and the entire world (urbi et orbi) on Easter Day, he pointed us to the merciful face God that will live on through our dedication and love for the people of God. We are here praying for you, just as you always asked us to! Buona Pasqua!