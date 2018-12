Our Lady of Guadalupe procession fills Hapeville street Published December 17, 2018

Members of the St. John the Evangelist Church celebrated the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

You can follow the procession, starting on the left, leading to the parish at the end of King Arnold Street.

Sorry to say, something is wonky with the video. The stars with videos show a gray box. Click on the box and the videos will begin..

(Or you can click here to see the map too.)