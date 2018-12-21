Georgia Bulletin

The Newspaper of the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

Blessing of crucifix at Archdiocese of Atlanta

By Andrew Nelson, Staff Writer | Published December 21, 2018

A new life-size crucifix is the centerpiece of a new place for prayer at the Atlanta Archdiocese headquarters.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory Tuesday, Dec. 18, blessed the bronze and copper cross where Jesus’ body hangs.

Artist Timothy Schmalz relied on models of African-American men to depict Jesus. The artist explains why it was important to show Jesus with those physical characteristics in the video below.
You may not recognize Schmalz name, but you likely know of his work. Schmalz created Homeless Jesus, depicting him as a homeless man sleeping on a bench.

