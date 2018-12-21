Blessing of crucifix at Archdiocese of Atlanta By Andrew Nelson, Staff Writer | Published December 21, 2018

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

A new life-size crucifix is the centerpiece of a new place for prayer at the Atlanta Archdiocese headquarters.

Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory Tuesday, Dec. 18, blessed the bronze and copper cross where Jesus’ body hangs.

Artist Timothy Schmalz relied on models of African-American men to depict Jesus. The artist explains why it was important to show Jesus with those physical characteristics in the video below.

You may not recognize Schmalz name, but you likely know of his work. Schmalz created Homeless Jesus, depicting him as a homeless man sleeping on a bench.

Today at @archatl, +Gregory blessed a new life-size crucifix at the chancery. — Georgia Bulletin (@georgiabulletin) December 18, 2018

It is the work of Tim Schmalz, a Canadian artist. He created the Homeless Jesus statue, which depicts Jesus as a man sleeping on a bench. — Georgia Bulletin (@georgiabulletin) December 18, 2018

He also made this statue. Here Jesus – with an empty plate and asking for a handout – sits outside the Shrine of Immaculate Conception in downtown #Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/IwC798Jxl5 — Georgia Bulletin (@georgiabulletin) December 18, 2018