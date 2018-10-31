







Marist School, Atlanta, leased goats from Get Your Goat Rentals to eat invasive species (plants that are not native to the environment) like Chinese privet, English ivy and kudzu along the banks of Nancy Creek on its campus. Bringing the goats to the school was a project of the environmental science class. The goats arrived on Oct. 16 and completed their work Oct. 23. Photo By Michael Alexander

My encounter with the goat at Marist School By Michael Alexander, Staff Photographer | Published October 31, 2018

Who wouldn’t want to come face to face with the GOAT (the greatest of all time)? GOAT has been a part of our sports jargon for over two decades It’s such a big deal it was among the 840 words added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary this year. It’s often reserved for a select group of athletes like Tom Brady, Michael Jordan or my late homeboy, Muhammad Ali.

You better have that camera or smartphone on the ready to capture that chance meeting with the GOAT. On October 17 I was ready, but instead I came face-to-face with the lowercase goat.

When I think about it, who is to say, I didn’t meet the GOAT of goats when it comes to ridding our environment of invasive species. Take the time to learn more about the goats, not the GOAT, in Nichole Golden’s article, “Marist School gets goats to help battle creek erosion.” It can be found in the November 1 issue of The Georgia Bulletin.