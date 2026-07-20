OSV News photo/Disney/Pixar Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody appear in the movie "Toy Story 5."

‘Toy Story 5’ a touching extension of the series By JOHN MULDERIG, OSV News | Published July 20, 2026

NEW YORK—A deservedly much-loved animated series gets a touching extension with the arrival of “Toy Story 5” (Disney). The franchise’s hallmark combination of sunny humor and emotional intelligence continues to make for outstanding entertainment, this time under the direction of co-writer Andrew Stanton.

Overall, the latest proceedings are suitably innocent. But the introduction of a new character, an electronic toilet training device called Smarty Pants (voice of Conan O’Brien), unleashes a small torrent of potty puns in the script—penned with Kenna Harris—that some parents may not appreciate.

The happy partnership between young toy owner Bonnie (voice of Scarlett Spears) and her ensemble of playthings, led by cowgirl doll Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack), is suddenly threatened when Bonnie’s parents give her Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a frog-shaped tablet computer. Like all the kids around her, Bonnie becomes completely absorbed by the gadget.

Feeling neglected, Jessie and her friends begin to worry about their future. A conflict also arises between the established group and the newcomer over how best to help Bonnie, a shy, somewhat quirky kid, acquire friends.

Amid the crisis, Jessie calls on cowboy doll Woody (voice of Tom Hanks)—who has been out and about aiding traditional toys youngsters have abandoned in favor of gizmos like Lilypad—to help win Bonnie back and find her some pals. This leads to a reunion between Woody and his rival-turned-friend, astronaut action figure Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen).

Buzz, meanwhile, who has long carried a torch for Jessie, is trying to summon up the courage to propose to her.

Moments of pathos add depth to the ongoing exploits as both Bonnie and Jessie undergo experiences of isolation and betrayal that leave them questioning their self-worth. The screenplay also encourages youthful viewers to distinguish between true and false friendships. Thus, along with the smiles and laughs it inspires, the movie also helps to mold positive values.

The film contains some childish scatological humor. The OSV News classification is A-I—general patronage. The Motion Picture Association rating is PG—parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.

CAPSULE REVIEW

“Minions & Monsters” (Universal)

Set primarily in the Hollywood of the 1920s, this delightful animated comedy, directed and co-written by Pierre Coffin, is at once a paean to and a satire of early Tinseltown. Intent on making a horror movie featuring monsters, two of the Twinkie-like creatures of the title (their inspired gibberish language voiced by Coffin) conjure up a disappointingly diminutive and unterrifying example of the species (voice of Trey Parker). But they’re relieved when their new friend promises to guide them to the lair of some more suitable ogres. Other members of the traveling tribe to which the duo belong, meanwhile, continue their search for an evil master they can serve and settle on a nerdy alien robot (voice of Jesse Eisenberg) whose threats to lay waste to Earth seem to be mere bluster. Narrated by a present-day museum docent (voice of Allison Janney), the film celebrates creativity, friendship and perseverance, though older kids and adults may be having too much fun to notice. Comic mayhem, occult-themed nonsense, some anatomical humor, a single crass term. The OSV News classification is A-I—general patronage. The Motion Picture Association rating is PG—parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.