Photo by Allen Kinzly Jeanne Menna, fourth from right, thanks the first responders of Marietta who saved her life in May following a lightning strike in the parking lot of St. Joseph Church.

Marietta Lightning strike survivor thanks first responders, Catholic community By EMMA SCHRAMM, Special to the Bulletin | Published July 29, 2026

VIDEO Jeanne Menna expresses her gratitude to first responders.

MARIETTA—On the afternoon of May 6, a thunderstorm roared over St. Joseph Church’s parking lot in Marietta. Parishioner and school volunteer Mary “Jeanne” Menna was loading items from the theater program into her car when she was struck by lightning. The bolt struck an overhead tree, splitting it in half, and bouncing off Jeanne’s car onto her. In the minutes before first responders arrived, Menna had no pulse and was not breathing.

Marietta Police Department officer Samantha Lutfig was minutes away from the scene. She arrived first and raced to start CPR, so “dialed in” to saving the victim’s life that she hardly noticed the pouring rain or the debris from the tree that covered the parking lot. Within minutes, other police officers arrived, and the Marietta Fire Department was dispatched to the church. Their combined resuscitation efforts helped bring Menna back to life. Almost two months later, Menna returned to the parking lot of St. Joseph Church to meet the first responders who saved her life.

It was an emotional reunion as Jeanne embraced each member of the police and fire departments who were on scene that day. As she faced the men and women who revived her, Menna couldn’t contain her gratitude.

“I’m just so grateful because after doing a little bit of research, so few people survive lightning strikes,” she said. “First responders run to danger; they don’t run away from it. I’m so grateful we have people who are willing to do that. It takes a lot of courage and bravery to do that job. They are truly God’s angels on earth.”

Despite the inherent danger of being struck by lightning, Menna has made a miraculous, near-perfect recovery.

“I’ve been seen by many doctors and specialists,” she said. “They have truly been astonished that I have no lasting effects. I’m astounded by why I’m doing so well, but I’m blessed and I’ll take it.”

The first responders were happy to meet with Menna to witness the uplifting results of their work.

“We see terrible things a lot,” said Marietta Fire Assistant Chief Kevin Gerhard. “So to have a call like this and then get to meet the person is rejuvenating. What we do means a lot, and we’re so thankful she’s here because sometimes maybe it works out this way and we never find out.”

Officer Lutfig was also deeply moved by her role in Menna’s story.

“We do a lot for citizens in the community, and being able to stand next to somebody is a full circle moment,” she said. “A lot of times where we have medical calls, it doesn’t turn out like this, so to have a different end result is amazing.”

Officer Lutfig was awarded the Medal of Merit for her heroic actions.

Menna’s faith has been central to her recovery, and she is surprised and delighted by the number of people who prayed for her after the incident.

“I definitely have a deep appreciation for my children, extended family and church family,” she said. “The number of prayer groups and churches who have been praying for me…it’s been overwhelming because I’m a shy person. I do think prayer works and I think that’s healed me, too. I thank God for saving my life and his healing powers.”

Thousands of members of Atlanta’s Catholic community supported Menna through her recovery. She still identifies St. Joseph Church as the center of her faith life and community. “This is God’s house. I feel very safe here,” she said as she looked around the parking lot. “I feel good being here. I love my church home and my church family.”

There are many questions she will never know the answers to, but after her harrowing experience, Menna has a new lease on life, and she is even more appreciative of her friends, family and loved ones.

“I’m not sure why God saved me,” she said. “I feel like my life still has a purpose, and I hope I can fulfill that. I just feel like we’re all here for a purpose, even if we don’t know what that is. We’re all here to help each other. What else is there?”