Archbishop Hartmayer writes letter to the faithful on SSPX schism

OSV News photo/CPP Newly consecrated Society of St. Pius X bishops are seen at the altar during a liturgical celebration with Bishop Bernard Fellay of SSPX, right, on July 1 in Écône, Switzerland. The five bishops, along with Bishop Alfonso de Galarreta, who led the celebration, were excommunicated by the Vatican July 2, as the consecration lacked the mandate of the pope and was declared to be schismatic.

ATLANTA—On July 13, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., shared a pastoral letter concerning the Society of St. Pius X and the faithful of the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The Vatican declared the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) to be “in schism” July 2 after the traditionalist group consecrated four bishops without the papal mandate, marking the most serious rupture in the Church since Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre’s unauthorized episcopal consecrations in 1988.

The text of the letter, which offers information on returning to full communion, follows:

“Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

With a father’s concern for the unity of the Church and the salvation of souls, I write to address recent developments concerning the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X, commonly known as the Society of Saint Pius X or SSPX, and to offer clear pastoral guidance to the faithful of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, especially those who have had contact with Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Roswell.

The Church’s Communion and the wound of schism

The Catholic Church is visibly united in the profession of the same faith, in the celebration of the sacraments, and in communion with the Roman Pontiff and the bishops in communion with him. Schism is a grave rupture of that communion. Canon law defines schism as the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the members of the Church subject to him. Because schism wounds the unity of Christ’s Body, the Church attaches to it the serious penalty of excommunication.

The Holy See has declared that the recent episcopal consecrations carried out by bishops of the Society of Saint Pius X without pontifical mandate and against the will of the Holy Father constitute a schismatic act. The bishops involved have incurred latae sententiae excommunication, and sacred ministers belonging to the Society are to be considered in schism and subject to the canonical consequences established by law. The term ‘latae’ means it is imposed automatically the law itself for a grave violation of the Church’s disciplinary laws. The violation in this case is based on acting directly contrary to the Code of Canon, Law, which requires a mandate from the Holy See for the ordination of a bishop, as well as rupture of the essential obedience to the Vicar of Christ required for Church unity.

A warning offered in charity

For this reason, I must warn the faithful that clergy of the Society of Saint Pius X do not exercise ministry in full communion with the Roman Catholic Church. Their sacramental celebrations are illicit, and the Holy See has specifically warned that the sacrament of penance administered by them and marriages assisted by them are illicit unless competent ecclesiastical authority supplies or grants the required faculty or delegation in a particular case.

This warning applies in a particular way to Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, located at 715 Hardscrabble Road in Roswell, Georgia, which is publicly associated with the Society of Saint Pius X. The faithful should understand that this church is not operating in communion with the Roman Catholic Church and is not subject to the ordinary pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

The faithful are therefore urged not to participate in liturgies, sacramental celebrations, catechetical programs,fundraising, devotional events, or other activities promoted by the Society of Saint Pius X when such participation would express support for, adherence to, or cooperation with the schismatic separation from the Holy See.

Distinguishing confusion from formal adherence

The decree from the Holy See makes a distinction regarding inactive attendance versus adherence. A person does not necessarily become schismatic merely by having attended a Mass out of confusion, curiosity, family pressure, habit, or a sincere desire for reverent worship. Formal adherence to schism requires knowledge, freedom, actions, and a deliberate refusal of communion with the Roman Pontiff or with the bishops in communion with him.

Nevertheless, Catholics must avoid placing themselves or their families in spiritual danger. A love for the Church’s liturgical tradition must never become separation from the Church herself. Attachment to the older liturgical form is not the same as adherence to the Society of Saint Pius X. The faithful who desire the liturgical patrimony of the Church should seek it only in communities and parishes that are in full communion with the Roman Pontiff and properly authorized by competent ecclesiastical authority.

Practical guidance for the faithful

Do not seek confession, marriage preparation, or the witnessing of marriage from clergy of the Society of Saint Pius X. If you have confessed to an SSPX priest, or if your marriage was witnessed by an SSPX priest, contact your pastor or the archdiocese so that your situation may be reviewed and, if necessary, remedied. Do not regard participation in SSPX ministries or activities as equivalent to participation in a parish or ministry of the Roman Catholic Church. Parents should exercise particular care regarding the formation of children and young people, ensuring that catechesis is received from teachers and clergy in full communion with the Church Those who have been drawn to Saint Michael’s or to the Society of Saint Pius X should be received with patience, respect, and pastoral solicitude, while also being guided firmly toward full communion with the Church.

The way of return

The purpose of excommunication is medicinal. It is not imposed because the Church desires anyone’s separation, but because the Church, as a loving mother, must name the gravity of a wound so that healing may begin. The Lord desires that all be one. The Church stands ready to welcome with sincere affection all who desire to return to full communion.

The Holy See has provided guidance on this, between those who have participated in various liturgical events and those who have been more formally involved in the life of the Society of Saint Pius X community. The latter is termed ‘adherence’ in the document from the Holy See.

Any member of the faithful who believes that he or she has formally adhered to the schism of the Society of Saint Pius X, or who is uncertain about his or her canonical or sacramental situation, should contact a parish priest, the Office of the Archbishop, or the appropriate diocesan office for confidential pastoral assistance. The path of return may include a profession of Catholic faith, sacramental confession where appropriate, an explicit reaffirmation of communion with the Roman Pontiff and the diocesan bishop, and any other steps required by competent ecclesiastical authority. The process itself must be finalized by me as the Ordinary. However, it is prepared by the local priest for submission to me.

In the case of all who have not ‘adhered’ to the Society of Saint Pius X, the process requires consultation with your local Catholic pastor, who is authorized to receive you into fully restored communication with the Holy Father.

I ask all priests, deacons, religious, catechists, and lay leaders to speak about this matter with clarity, charity, and restraint. We must avoid harsh judgments about individuals whose personal knowledge and freedom may be limited, but we must also avoid false reassurance where the unity of the Church and the validity of the sacraments are at stake.

To the faithful who have attended Saint Michael’s or who have found spiritual consolation there, I say this with pastoral concern: the Church does not reject your desire for reverent worship, sound doctrine, or holiness of life. Rather, she calls you to seek these gifts within the visible communion of the Catholic Church, united with the successor of Saint Peter and with the bishops in communion with him.

For those who are spiritually nourished by the Church’s traditional Latin liturgy, I encourage you to seek that worship within communities in full communion with the Roman Catholic Church, including the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter at Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 587 Landers Drive, Mableton, Georgia 30126.

May Christ the Good Shepherd heals every wound of division, strengthen us in faith and charity, and gather all his people into the unity for which he prayed on the night before he died: ‘that they may all be one.’

Given at the Chancery, Archdiocese of Atlanta, Smyrna, Georgia, July 6, 2026, Sincerely yours in Christ, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv.”