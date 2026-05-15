Smyrna
Archbishop Hartmayer announces 2026 priest assignments
By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF, editor@georgiabulletin.org | Published May 15, 2026
SMYRNA–Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of Atlanta, conveys the following announcements regarding priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, effective July 1, 2026:
Pastors and administrators
• Father Tri John-Bosco Nguyen is appointed rector and pastor of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Atlanta.
• Father Bryan Joseph Kuhr is appointed pastor of Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper.
• Father Paul Matthew Nacey is appointed administrator of Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville, and as chaplain to the campus Catholics of Georgia College and State University.
• Father Fabio Alvarez Posada is appointed administrator of Our Lady of the Americas Church, Lilburn.
• Father Luis Guillermo Cordoba Isaza, pastor of Our Lady of the Americas Church, Lilburn, is granted a temporary leave of absence.
• Father Juan Carlos Villota Viteri is appointed administrator of St. Paul Church, Cleveland.
• Father Michael A. Garcia, a priest to be incardinated in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, is appointed pastor of St. Joseph Church, Marietta.
• Msgr. Nestor Yulfo-Hoffman, a priest of the Archdiocese of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is appointed administrator of St. Michael Church, Gainesville.
Parochial vicars
- Reverend Mr. Jacob Christopher Butz, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.
- Reverend Mr. Sean Michael Lee, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar of Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta.
- Reverend Mr. Juno Jasper Lee, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar of St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell.
- Reverend Mr. Eric Nathanial Baylot, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar of Prince of Peace Church, Flowery Branch.
- Father Pete Angus Coppola is appointed parochial vicar of St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs.
- Father Ahn Tuan (Joseph) Nguyen is appointed parochial vicar of Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church, Norcross.
- Father Luis Simon Gallardo, a priest of the Archdiocese of Morelia, Mexico, is appointed parochial vicar of Joseph Church, Dalton and St. Toribio Romo Mission, Chatsworth.
- Father Calixto Salvatierra Moreno is appointed parochial vicar of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville.
- Father Jaime David Rivera Cortijo is appointed parochial vicar of Good Shepherd Church, Cumming.
- Father Michael Karl Bremer is appointed parochial vicar of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton, with assistance to campus Catholics at the University of West Georgia.
- Father Jorge Isaac Camas Molina, CJM, a priest of the Provincia Eudista Minuto de Dios, is appointed parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Americas Church, Lilburn.
Chaplains
- Father Timothy Michael Hepburn is appointed chaplain to the campus Catholics of Georgia Tech, Atlanta.
- Father Branson Hipp is appointed chaplain to the campus Catholics of Emory University, Emory/Oxford College and Agnes Scott College.
- Father Evan Michael Glowzinski is appointed full-time chaplain of Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell.
I wish to express my gratitude to the following priests:
- Msgr. John P. Walsh, who retires as a senior priest after many years of faithful service in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.
- Msgr. Albert Jowdy for his faithful service as administrator of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus following the death of Father John Howren, pastor of the basilica.
- Father Balappa Selvaraj, who retires as a senior priest after many years of faithful service in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.
- Father John Boll, OP, for his many years of service in campus ministry.
Additional priest assignments will be announced at a later date.