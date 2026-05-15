Photo by Julianna Leopold Atlanta's priests pray during the annual Chrism Mass in April at the Cathedral of Christ the King. Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., announced the annual priest assignments May 15.

Smyrna Archbishop Hartmayer announces 2026 priest assignments By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF, editor@georgiabulletin.org | Published May 15, 2026

SMYRNA–Archbishop Gregory John Hartmayer, OFM Conv., of Atlanta, conveys the following announcements regarding priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, effective July 1, 2026:

Pastors and administrators

• Father Tri John-Bosco Nguyen is appointed rector and pastor of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Atlanta.

• Father Bryan Joseph Kuhr is appointed pastor of Our Lady of the Mountains Church, Jasper.

• Father Paul Matthew Nacey is appointed administrator of Sacred Heart Church, Milledgeville, and as chaplain to the campus Catholics of Georgia College and State University.

• Father Fabio Alvarez Posada is appointed administrator of Our Lady of the Americas Church, Lilburn.

• Father Luis Guillermo Cordoba Isaza, pastor of Our Lady of the Americas Church, Lilburn, is granted a temporary leave of absence.

• Father Juan Carlos Villota Viteri is appointed administrator of St. Paul Church, Cleveland.

• Father Michael A. Garcia, a priest to be incardinated in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, is appointed pastor of St. Joseph Church, Marietta.

• Msgr. Nestor Yulfo-Hoffman, a priest of the Archdiocese of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is appointed administrator of St. Michael Church, Gainesville.

Parochial vicars

Reverend Mr. Jacob Christopher Butz, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Atlanta.

Reverend Mr. Sean Michael Lee, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar of Holy Spirit Church, Atlanta.

Reverend Mr. Juno Jasper Lee, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar of St. Peter Chanel Church, Roswell.

Reverend Mr. Eric Nathanial Baylot, upon ordination to the priesthood, is appointed parochial vicar of Prince of Peace Church, Flowery Branch.

Father Pete Angus Coppola is appointed parochial vicar of St. Jude the Apostle Church, Sandy Springs.

Father Ahn Tuan (Joseph) Nguyen is appointed parochial vicar of Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church, Norcross.

Father Luis Simon Gallardo, a priest of the Archdiocese of Morelia, Mexico, is appointed parochial vicar of Joseph Church, Dalton and St. Toribio Romo Mission, Chatsworth.

Father Calixto Salvatierra Moreno is appointed parochial vicar of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Cartersville.

Father Jaime David Rivera Cortijo is appointed parochial vicar of Good Shepherd Church, Cumming.

Father Michael Karl Bremer is appointed parochial vicar of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Carrollton, with assistance to campus Catholics at the University of West Georgia.

Father Jorge Isaac Camas Molina, CJM, a priest of the Provincia Eudista Minuto de Dios, is appointed parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Americas Church, Lilburn.

Chaplains

Father Timothy Michael Hepburn is appointed chaplain to the campus Catholics of Georgia Tech, Atlanta.

Father Branson Hipp is appointed chaplain to the campus Catholics of Emory University, Emory/Oxford College and Agnes Scott College.

Father Evan Michael Glowzinski is appointed full-time chaplain of Blessed Trinity High School, Roswell.

I wish to express my gratitude to the following priests:

Msgr. John P. Walsh, who retires as a senior priest after many years of faithful service in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Msgr. Albert Jowdy for his faithful service as administrator of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus following the death of Father John Howren, pastor of the basilica.

Father Balappa Selvaraj, who retires as a senior priest after many years of faithful service in the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Father John Boll, OP, for his many years of service in campus ministry.

Additional priest assignments will be announced at a later date.