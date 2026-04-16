Atlanta A sticker contest for Catholic artists By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published April 16, 2026

SMYRNA—The Archdiocese of Atlanta is hosting a sticker design contest to celebrate the arrival of the World Cup to Atlanta in June.

This is an opportunity to celebrate the excitement of the World Cup with sticker designs from Catholic artists in Georgia.

The winning sticker design will be used by the archdiocese to welcome visitors to Atlanta for the World Cup in June. The design will be featured in The Georgia Bulletin along with the artist.

All contest rules are available on the online submission form at tinyurl.com/5a65kuvm. The contest is for young adults, ages 18 and older. All design submissions are due on Friday, April 24.