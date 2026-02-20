







Ordained to the permanent diaconate Feb. 7 were, front from left, Deacon Chester Wiernusz, Deacon Robert Major, Deacon Alex Kuriatnyk, Deacon Wayne Morrison, Deacon Peter Chacon and Deacon Danilo Arias. Congratulating the new deacons following Mass were, back from left, Deacon José Espinosa, co-director of diaconate formation; Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv.; Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM; Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III, Bishop John N. Tran and Deacon Dennis Dorner, director of the permanent diaconate. Photo by Julianna Leopold

Norcross Archdiocese of Atlanta welcomes six permanent deacons By NATALIA DURON, Staff Writer | Published February 20, 2026

NORCROSS—Six men from the Archdiocese of Atlanta were ordained to the permanent diaconate Feb. 7 at Holy Vietnamese Martyrs Church. Clergy, family and parishioners throughout the archdiocese filled the pews in the Norcross church for the morning Mass.

The newly ordained are Alex Kuriatnyk, Chester Wiernusz, Danilo Arias, Wayne Morrison, Peter Chacon and Robert Major. Each deacon will serve in parishes and bring diverse backgrounds, families and ministerial experience to their new roles.

Bishop Bernard E. Shlesinger III was the celebrant for the Mass. Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., attended along with Bishop John N. Tran and Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM.

Archbishop Hartmayer opened the Mass by welcoming the attendees and sharing his gratitude for the candidates.

“With great joy, I welcome all of you to this celebration,” Archbishop Hartmayer said. “To the candidates, thank you for your generous response to God’s call and for offering your lives in humble service to the people of God.”

He reminded that the diaconal ministry is centered in relationships and community life.

“The diaconate is never rooted in isolation,” the archbishop said. “It is sustained within the communion of marriage, family and parish life.”

In his homily, Bishop Shlesinger compared deacons to the Good Samaritan, sharing they are called to serve others with humility and compassion.

“The deacon is not someone who is separated from others, the deacon is someone for others,” Bishop Shlesinger said. “The Lord hears the cry of the poor, and it is your job to humbly listen and serve them like Christ. May God make you fruitful in your diaconal ministry.”

Applause filled the church as the candidates were called forward and formally announced as deacons of the Church. A tender moment followed when the wives of the newly ordained men brought forward the stoles and dalmatics, which were placed on the men by assisting deacons. The exchanges prompted embraces with one another.

Deacons then lined up to welcome the newly ordained with handshakes and hugs, marking their entrance into the brotherhood.

The ordination concluded with remarks from Deacon Dennis Dorner, director of the office of the Permanent Diaconate.

“Thank you for your generosity,” Deacon Dorner said to the newly ordained. “Now your work begins.”

Addressing the deacons’ wives, Deacon Dorner said, “we would never be able to do our ministry as deacons if it were not for the full support of our wives.”

Deacon Alex Kuriatnyk will serve at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Newnan. A senior project manager at an engineering firm and a retired U.S. naval officer, Deacon Kuriatnyk has served as a sacristan, lector, extraordinary minister of holy Communion and in homebound ministry. His future ministries of interest include faith formation, marriage preparation and hospital chaplaincy.

Deacon Chester Wiernusz is assigned to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock. Deacon Wiernusz works as a technical sales representative with Innovad and has been involved in the Knights of Columbus, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Christ Renews His Parish. He plans to serve in prison ministry in the future.

Deacon Danilo Arias will serve at St. George Church in Newnan. Deacon Arias works in warehouse management with Continental Tire and Best Drive, and has served in prison ministries and religious formation. He plans to minister with Post Abortion Treatment and Healing (PATH) and in Hispanic outreach.

Reflecting on his ordination, Deacon Arias described the diaconate as a call to witness and service.

“The ordination was a culminating moment that provided us with an indescribable feeling and strength, reinforcing the confidence that the Holy Spirit remains within us and with us,” he said.

Deacon Arias said the celebration highlighted the importance of faith rooted in community.

“Life in community helps us grow, pushes us forward and leads us to discover the face of God in every person,” Deacon Arias said. “Receiving the support and joy of family and friends, as well as the diversity of brothers and sisters who gathered around us, enhanced the celebration of the Eucharist as an authentic feast of faith.”

Deacon Wayne Morrison will serve at Transfiguration Church in Marietta.

A family law attorney at Kessler & Solomiany, LLC, Deacon Morrison has served in youth catechesis, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, as director of ceremonies, altar server training and as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist and lector. He plans to serve additionally in hospital chaplaincy and marriage enrichment and support.

Deacon Peter Chacon will serve at St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Dahlonega. Deacon Chacon has served in the prison ministry and with the Missionaries of the Poor in construction and Gospel outreach. He is a retired electrician and contractor. His future ministry will include support for monastery development for the Missionaries of the Poor.

Deacon Robert Major is assigned to St. James the Apostle Church in McDonough. Currently, Deacon Major works as a food service manufacturer representative and school bus driver. He has served as an altar server, lector, usher, sacristan, OCIA assistant, catechist, in ministry to the sick and in eucharistic adoration. His future ministries include hospital chaplaincy and service as needed in his Henry County parish.

To men thinking about the diaconate, Deacon Arias advises them to listen to the call.

“To young people who are considering the diaconate, I advise: bend your knees to God and not to evil,” he said. “Being a deacon represents a great opportunity for us, as it allows us to be representatives of the Holy Church in the different situations we face. It is a call to be a witness of love for Christ.”

Deacon Arias’ wife, Rosa Lleana Astorga Quiros, reflected on the years of formation that led to the ordination, describing the diaconate as a shared vocation.

“I loved from the beginning our meetings, classes, retreats and gatherings because we came to form a great family together with the other five wives,” she said. “The joys of one were ours, and the sorrows we tried to set aside in order to always remain firm in the vocation of our husbands.”

The Mass embodied years of dedication and prayer, Astorga Quiros said.

“The light that they sought throughout these years has resulted in a beautiful diaconal ordination,” she said. “The celebration was and will always be the beginning of a life in Christ.”