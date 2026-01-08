Photo by Julianna Leopold Sister Gianna Angelia Maria, VHM, holds the microphone for Sister Bridget Marie during her profession of temporary vows at the Monastery of the Visitation in Snellville on Dec. 8. Behind them from left, Mother Teresa Maria and Sister Josefa Maria, VHM, read along in the program.

Snellville Visitation Sisters welcome new community member By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published January 8, 2026

SNELLVILLE—The community of the Monastery of the Visitation of Holy Mary celebrated the first profession of vows of Sister Bridget Marie of the Sacred Heart on Dec. 8. She professed vows before Bishop Joel M. Konzen, SM, who celebrated a morning Mass.

No stranger to religious life, Sister Bridget Marie was a Sister of Life for 22 years, having been one of the early members of Cardinal John O’Conner’s congregation. She left in 2018 to care for her dying father, taking her baptismal name, Lynn Scanlon.

After her father’s death, she still felt drawn to the contemplative life and entered the Monastery of the Visitation in Brooklyn, New York. When that monastery was in the process of closing, Sister Lynn requested a transfer to the Monastery of the Visitation in Snellville, known as Maryfield.

Beginning religious life again through the stages of postulant and novice in Brooklyn and Snellville, she received the name she once had as a Sister of Life, adding to it the title, “of the Sacred Heart.”

Temporary vows are for five years; Sister Bridget Marie will then make solemn perpetual vows as a member of the community.

Sister Bridget Marie works in the altar bread department of the monastery, called the Host Room. She is proud of her Irish heritage and enjoys baking soda bread for special occasions.

According to her community, she is “very joyful and manifests the lovely qualities so characteristic of the Sisters of Life.”

Sister Bridget Marie shared that years ago she was on Rhode Island beach, discerning which path Jesus wanted her to take. Having read St. Therese’s “A Story of the Soul,” she was inspired to pursue contemplative life. Feeling that she needed time to make the full leap to cloistered life, she thought of starting in an active/contemplative mission.

“As I got up to take a walk along the beach, a rose with red petals washed up along the shore at my feet,” Sister Bridget Marie said. “I felt that this was a confirmation from our sweet Lord.”

During her two decades with Sisters of Life, she was missioned to serve women in crisis pregnancies and those who had suffered an abortion. Sister Bridget Marie felt a deeper sense of the need to intercede for them and “to console the aching heart of my Beloved Jesus” in a life of prayer.

Mother Teresa Maria Kulangara, VHM, superior, said that Sister Bridget Marie dearly loves others through her expression of deep faith practiced daily.

“Sister is a real community person, and we appreciate her loving and gentle spirit,” said Mother Maria Teresa. “She has many gifts but most importantly, Sister loves our Lord and Blessed Mother.”

The order of the Visitation of Holy Mary was formed in 1610 by St. Francis de Sales and St. Jane Frances de Chantal. The Monastery of the Visitation in the Archdiocese of Atlanta was founded in 1954.