‘For I was in prison, and you visited me’ 

Photo by Julianna Leopold A hand-carved corpus is displayed above the altar at St. Brendan the Navigator Church in Cumming. The carving was made and donated by Marty Hebert, an inmate in Angola State Prison in Louisiana.

GAINESVILLE—In a hostile system where faith is shaken and isolation runs deep, Deacon Kenneth Lampert keeps visiting prisons and jails in Georgia. One inmate’s weekly phone calls, handmade shoelace rosaries and written reflections remind him why.

For more than a decade, Deacon Lampert of St. Michael Church in Gainesville has worked in the Archdiocese of Atlanta’s prison ministry.

Between leading Bible study, speaking with incarcerated individuals and sharing their stories, the deacon said his experience is one that “has made me a better person, and I’m grateful for it.”

Deacon Lampert, a parishioner of the church for 25 years and ordained in 2011, first entered Hall County Jail to lead a Bible study. There, he met Chris Erdman, and “a friendship struck,” said the deacon.

Erdman, now serving a life sentence at Telfair State Prison, was among the few Catholic prisoners in Deacon Lampert’s weekly study. Erdman regularly made rosaries out of shoelaces, which he enjoyed showing to Deacon Lampert.

Even after multiple transfers throughout the years, Erdman and Deacon Lampert have stayed in touch. Today, the two speak on the phone every Sunday.

In a recent parish bulletin, Deacon Lampert published one of Erdman’s reflections on faith and redemption. He spoke about the isolation of incarceration, and the mixed reactions prisoners receive from the public. Additionally, he shared his admiration for those who devote time to helping prisoners.

“There are pockets of representatives that interact with incarcerated persons in capacities as vocations or faith inspired purposes, and I tip my hat to those individuals,” he said in his writing. “Not because of my reception of their concern, but because jails and prisons are filled with persons who desperately need God in His truest form in their life.”

While the deacon shared the letter to help soften the hearts of readers, he emphasized that the ministry is far broader than one story.

He has seen a growing awareness among parishioners about the needs of incarcerated men and women, even as access to facilities remains limited.

“People want to help,” he said. “Restrictions make it difficult to enter a prison, but there are still many ways to support prisoners.”

Lampert encourages parishioners to reach out to clergy if someone they know is imprisoned. He also emphasized serving in the prison ministry if they feel called to do so.

For Deacon Lampert, a great way to support incarcerated individuals is to pray for mercy. Praying for the men and women can make a significant difference, he shared.

“These prisoners are children of God,” he said. “Praying for a softening of hearts, praying for mercy, means so much to them. Just please pray for mercy.”

One of the ministry’s challenges, Lampert said, is the limited access Catholics have inside state prisons. Anti-Catholic attitudes and harsh political views are common in these facilities, he said. For many inmates, letters from parishioners offer one of the few steady connections to faith.

Lampert also corresponds with a prisoner in Angola State Prison in Louisiana. One inmate, Marty Hebert, carved and donated the wooden crucifix that hangs above the altar at St. Brendan the Navigator Church in Cumming.

For the deacon, the heart of the ministry is having a willingness to see the dignity of those often forgotten.

“It’s a beautiful ministry that we are called to do,” he said. “I believe in the mission so much.”

What can you do?