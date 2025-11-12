Atlanta Catholic Foundation announces annual #iGiveCatholic campaign By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published November 12, 2025

ATLANTA—The annual #iGiveCatholic campaign has become a tradition to kick off the season of giving for Atlanta Catholics.

The ninth annual #iGiveCatholic campaign will be Tuesday, Dec. 2, with advance giving beginning Nov. 17. This year, 105 participants are registered including schools, parishes and non-profit Catholic ministries or organizations, said Juliet Greco of the Catholic Foundation of North Georgia. The foundation coordinates the giving campaign locally.

In 2024, generous donors contributed more than $1.2 million to 102 organizations. The top fundraisers were St. Pius X High School for its annual fund, and Blessed Trinity High School for its effort to boost its tuition assistance program.

Other success stories from last year were the campaigns of the Preschool at All Saints Church, Dunwoody, and of St. Peter Church, LaGrange. The preschool raised $4,325 to purchase new bikes, trikes and a WonderFold wagon for use by students.

Michelle Bivens, preschool director, said the school will participate again this year.

“We are hoping to update our technology tools—PCs for each classroom,” Bivens shared.

St. Peter Church exceeded its fundraising goal of $20,000 for renovation of the former rectory into a new youth center. The parish collected nearly $2,000 above its goal due to the generosity of donors. This year, the parish hopes to fund refurbishing pews and kneelers through #iGiveCatholic.

The Ignatius House Jesuit Retreat Center also netted more donations than expected in 2024 to fund a six-month cohort of its Kitchen Cura program for individuals recovering from homelessness and addiction.

To find or give to the 2025 participants in the archdiocese, visit atlanta.igivecatholic.org.