National Association of Hispanic Priests Convention inspires hope, renewal

Photo by Julianna Leopold Father Edwuin Cardona from the Diocese of Nashville joins a discussion during a breakout session at the National Association of Hispanic Priests Convention on Oct. 15. The four-day convention in Atlanta offered keynote presentations and workshops, highlighting this year’s theme, “Priests, Witnesses of Hope.”

ATLANTA—Hispanic priests from across the United States gathered in Atlanta Oct. 13-16 for the National Association of Hispanic Priests Convention.

Father Jiobani Batista, president of the association, said the gathering is always one that provides a sense of renewal and joy.

“It’s beautiful to come together to this conference each year,” said Father Batista. “Coming here is like finding a moment of encouragement and happiness to share our experiences, and that helps us so much. It gives us the energy to keep going.”

Held at the Atlanta Marriott Century Center/Emory Area Hotel, the four-day convention offered keynote presentations, workshops and discussions highlighting this year’s theme, “Priests, Witnesses of Hope.”

Topics such as immigration and the church’s role in responding to these challenges were a big focus of the convention this year.

Father Batista, a priest of the Diocese of Venice, Florida, shared that he noticed priests sharing advice and guidance with one another on how to face these issues.

“We are all living the same reality in different places,” he shared. “During our conversations, we talked about how we can not only support each other, but also how we can support our parishioners.”

On Wednesday, the convention held the Good Shepherd Banquet, which honors a priest who displays strong ministry leadership. This year, Father Jose Duvan Gonzalez of the Archdiocese of Atlanta received the recognition.

“Receiving the award meant for me the recognition of the presence of the Hispanic community in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, which contributes with its gifts, talents and blessings to enrich this portion of the universal church in Atlanta,” he said.

Father Gonzalez shared that his experience at the convention was one full of grace and communion. He said that brotherhood and reflection were among the pillars of the convention, and that he feels proud of the dedication and work each priest brings to the church across the country.

“I dedicate this recognition to all the priests, laity, groups and movements of the archdiocese who, throughout our pastoral work, have contributed to building our multicultural church,” he said.

Father Gonzalez is the parochial vicar at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hapeville. A native of Colombia, he was ordained in 1996 for the archdiocese. His ministry has included serving as the vicar for Hispanic clergy, a member of the college of consultors, spiritual director of the Hispanic Cursillo movement and director of the Hispanic Ministry Office for five years.

The National Association of Hispanic Priests holds its annual convention in different regions of the country, providing a space for connection among priests serving Hispanic communities across the United States.

For more information about the association, visit ansh.org.