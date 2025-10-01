Hispanic cuisine around the archdiocese  

SMYRNA—Hispanic ministries across the Archdiocese of Atlanta are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by selling delicious food after Masses. Included on the menus are authentic tacos, tamales, fruit juices and more.

Visit these churches to get a taste of Hispanic/Latino cuisine:

St. Michael the Archangel Church, Woodstock

The Hispanic ministry of St. Michael the Archangel Church, 490 Arnold Mill Rd, Woodstock, will sell tacos on Sundays, Oct. 12 and 26, and Nov. 9 and 23. Tacos will be sold after 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Masses. Featured on the menu is pork skin with toppings and birria, chicken and steak tacos. Snacks and drinks will be available. All proceeds will benefit the church’s building fund. Find details at saintmichaelcc.org/proximos-eventos.

Holy Cross Church, Atlanta

The Divine Mercy Group of Holy Cross Church will sell a selection of tacos, burritos, fruit and snacks on Sunday, Oct. 19 after Mass. The church is located at 3773 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta. For more information, visit: holycrossatlanta.org.

St. Patrick Church, Norcross

St. Patrick’s “Grupo de Oracion” will sell Hispanic food on Sunday, Oct. 5 after Mass. For more information, visit: https://stpatricksga.org. The church is located at 2140 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross.