Photo Courtesy of Marist School Members of the Marist School Marching Band perform at games and marching competitions.

Atlanta Band pride at Atlanta area high schools By GEORGIA BULLETIN STAFF | Published October 2, 2025

Students musicians and percussionists at Blessed Trinity High School and Marist School take the field with teamwork and halftime shows.

Marist School Marching Band aims for the stars

ATLANTA—Thirty-one musicians participate in Marist School Marching Band.

The students this year are performing “Above and Beyond: Echoes Across the Galaxy,” a show that runs for about eight minutes and 38 seconds. It features five songs, from the popular “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” to the classic rock “Rocketman” by Elton John.

Students will take the show to two competitions, in addition to playing at all the of the War Eagles football games.

Students must memorize 84 pages with instructions on them, with 54 unique “pictures,” wrote Band Director Aaron Schmitt in an email.

“A performing ensemble is so much more powerful than any one of the members acting alone. There’s great power in cohesive unity,” he wrote.

We hope the performances leave audiences entertained, see the musicians improve and with an appreciation for the commitment of performing arts students, he said.

Fans in the stands are the focus of BT Drumline

ROSWELL—”The Titan Battery” drum line keeps fans entertained at Blessed Trinity High School.

The 16 students perform “cadences” rather than songs and have more than 20 cadences in the repertoire each game.

A drumline’s marching formation is called a “set.” BT drummers must learn 15 sets for their shows. During half time, its show can range between 4 and 10 minutes.

The drumline’s top priority is the 10 season football games and any playoff games, since it does not compete in any school competitions. It also performs during basketball season.

BT Director of Bands Brad Nelsen said he wants the audience to come away with a smile. “We exist to entertain our audience, so if we can put a smile on your face or a cheer in your voice, then we have done our job,” he said.